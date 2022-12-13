These 11 Candles Smell Like Christmas in a Jar, and They Start at Only $5

There’s nothing more festive than the smell of the holidays—pine trees, cinnamon, vanilla, and cloves. Adding a holiday scented candle to your house is the perfect way to bring some of those jolly scents to your home without having to bake Christmas cookies every day, and we sifted through tons of candles to pick out the best ones. These holiday candles will definitely get you in the holiday spirit this year.

For shoppers who enjoy sweet scents, try this sugar cookie candle or this gingerbread one that starts at only $5. Or if you’re looking for gifts, this votive candle will fit nicely into a stocking. You’ll also find ones that smell like a Christmas tree, which is especially useful if you have a fake tree but still want your home to have that fresh pine scent. Whether you prefer the scent of pine and balsam or you’re more of a cinnamon person, you can shop all kinds of holiday smells below.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam Single-Wick Candle

One reviewer said this woodsy candle is like “Christmas in a jar.” It contains notes of balsam, eucalyptus, fir, and cedarwood, and the candle jar features a Christmas tree design. The twist-on lid makes it easy to store when the holidays are over.

Buy It: Bath & Body Works Fresh Balsam Single-Wick Candle, ($16, Bath & Body Works)

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Holiday in the City Candle

You can add a little bit of Christmas in New York to your home with this candle. The candle jar is designed with the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn bridge, and city silhouettes, creating a great decoration when you’ve fully burnt the candle. The Winter White Thyme scent contains citrus, thyme, pink-peppered cedar, patchouli, and herbal tea.

Buy It: Anthropologie Holiday in the City Candle, ($28, Anthropologie)

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works The Perfect Christmas Three-Wick Candle

This candle has a blend of Christmas-y scents, including pine, cinnamon, and toasted marshmallow. According to one shopper, “It really has a wonderfully cozy, not-too-sweet aroma when it's lit. [It’s] one of my favorites now.” Another reviewer said, “It’s literally the perfect Christmas smells all in one!”

Buy It: Bath & Body Works The Perfect Christmas Three-Wick Candle, ($27, Bath & Body Works)

Target

Opalhouse Gingerbread Frosting Candle

Reviewers “can’t rave enough about this candle” that smells just like freshly-baked gingerbread cookies. It has a burn time of up to 50 hours and comes with a gold lid for storing. The candle has a festive orange color with a cute holiday design on the outside of the glass jar.

Buy It: Opalhouse Gingerbread Frosting Candle, (from $5, Target)

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Winter Berry Frosted Candle

For a fruitier holiday scent, try this candle that has a blend of pomegranate, cassis, and sweet orange scents. There are also notes of clove and cedar that add even more Christmas-y smells to it. It burns for up to 75 hours and comes in a frosted glass jar that will match any decor.

Buy It: Williams Sonoma Winter Berry Frosted Candle, ($50, Williams Sonoma)

Target

Opalhouse Balsam Fir Candle

This candle has a mix of fragrances, including mint, bergamot, fir, and spruce that reviewers have said smells “just like a fresh Christmas tree.” The green candle comes in a lidded glass jar with a pine design on the front. The burn time is up to 50 hours, so you can use it all throughout the holiday season.

Buy It: Opalhouse Balsam Fir Candle, (from $5, Target)

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Tis the Season Three-Wick Candle

Shoppers who like the sweet scent of apple pie should check out this candle that has notes of red apple, cinnamon, and cedarwood. Reviewers have said it has a “nice, rich smell,” and the candle’s scent fills their entire house. Plus, the outside of the jar looks like peppermint candy.

Buy It: Bath & Body Works Tis the Season Three-Wick Candle, ($27, Bath & Body Works)

Amazon

Homesick Snow Day Candle

This candle will remind you of waking up to snow days. The top notes are crisp air, spruce, and vanilla, and it has additional scents, including juniper, mint, brown sugar, and santal. It burns for up to 80 hours, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the scent, and it’s non-toxic with no parabens, synthetic dyes, or plastics.

Buy It: Homesick Snow Day Candle, $33 (was $38), Amazon

Nest Holiday Scented Votive Candle

This mini votive candle makes the cutest stocking stuffer. It has notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber. Although it’s small, one reviewer commented, “This candle is worth every penny…Just enough Spruce [scent] to make it interesting. Love love love!”

Buy It: Nest Holiday Scented Votive Candle, ($18, Amazon)

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Merry Cookie Three-Wick Candle

For the holiday cookie-lovers, get this sweet candle that smells like freshly-baked sugar cookies and vanilla. One shopper commented that it “smells just like a sugar cookie.” The candle jar also comes with a decorative lid to make it look festive even when not in use

Buy It: Bath & Body Works Merry Cookie Three-Wick Candle, ($26, Bath & Body Works)

Amazon

Nest Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Classic Candle

This candle will make your home smell warm and welcoming with notes of crystallized ginger, vanilla bean, and cinnamon. It burns for up to 60 hours and comes in a glass container that’s etched with beautiful gold stripes that will look nice all year long.

Buy It: Nest Crystallized Ginger & Vanilla Bean Classic Candle, ($46, Amazon)