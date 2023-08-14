HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams is bringing coziness and warmth to their 2024 Color Collection of the Year. Named Renewed Comfort, it offers 12 hues to create the color story of your dreams and features the HGTV 2024 Color of the Year, Persimmon (HGSW6339)—an earthy terracotta with a tangerine tone that works as a neutral that still stands out.

While evoking feelings of coziness and warmth aren’t new ideas in interior design—most people want a spot or two in their homes to snuggle up and tuck in—they’ve become more prominent in interiors during the past few years as people began to think of their home as a sanctuary. Trending aesthetics like cottagecore, coastal grandma, grandpa chic, and even Ken dens put this desire for stylish comfort at the forefront.

“The thoughtful home design trend of bringing comfort to the home is rejuvenated with a fresh, new outlook,” said HGTV Color and Trends Expert Ashley Banbury in a statement. “Our 2024 HGTV Color Collection of the Year is a collection of balanced neutrals with uplifting, gentle bright tones.”

Working and generally spending more time at home have been integrated into many people’s lifestyles, so livability and comfort have taken priority over formality and carefully-curated rooms. The shift in how homes are being used has opened up the opportunity to add more colors, as separate living, working, and learning spaces are carved out in existing homes or added in remodels.

The HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams collection includes paints that mix and match easily for all kinds of moods and needs:

Return to the cocoon with colors Cyberspace (HGSW7076), Utaupeia (HGSW9088), and Pearly White (HGSW7009), which offer a relaxed and decompressed feel, perfect choices for a bedroom.

Curl-up-and-cuddle spots, such as a den or TV room, call for Dark Auburn (HGSW 6034) or Cyberspace, which embrace with a deep tint.

Curved furnishings and fixtures, with their visually-appealing and welcoming shape, inspired Color of the Year Persimmon, Pearly White, and Softer Tan (HGSW6141).

Cooler tones Waterloo (HGSW9141) and Stardew HGSW9138 (plus Cyberspace) are soothing and subdued gray-blues.

Friendly Yellow (HGSW6680) (along with Pearly White) is a bright and energizing pop for workspaces or make for welcoming entryways.

HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams has all the must-see shades of the year—whether you’re doing a total redesign, remodel, or simply refreshing a bathroom or bedroom. Check out all the colors and pick your favorite combination to bring about fresh, colorful change, and create a personalized palette that feels like home.

You can find the collection exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and at lowes.com.

