The first episode of HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge finally drops this weekend, and we’re absolutely thrilled to finally be able to see Barbie’s Dreamhouse come to life. With a celebrity-packed cast, stunning room makeovers, and all the Barbie history you never knew you needed, the show is peak Barbiecore.

Over the course of the show, eight teams will completely make over a beautiful house in Southern California to be Barbie’s real-life Dreamhouse. The series is hosted by world-famous model Ashley Graham and judged by designer Jonathan Adler and HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks, with the help of a new celebrity judge each episode.

In the first episode, Barbie’s First Floor Face-Off, Jasmine Roth from the network’s Help! I Wrecked My House and Antonia Lofaso, the host of Food Network’s Beachside Brawl, face off against Married to Real Estate stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson.

Here’s what we loved from episode one—which we got a sneak peek of—plus why we can’t wait to keep watching.

A Retro Take on Barbiecore

We know and love Barbiecore, but now we’re swooning over the vintage version of the trend.

The first episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is all about ’60s and ’90s inspiration, with each team transforming their assigned rooms into Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired visions from their respective decades. A sleek ’60s kitchen designed by Roth and Lofaso features pretty pastels, vintage appliances, and a matching patterned backsplash.

In the living room, a fireplace burns alongside a one-of-a-kind couch plucked straight from the original Barbie Dreamhouse, with wooden TV dinner trays that pop out seamlessly. Without going all-in on the pink, the pair creates a beautiful ’60s living space we’re ready to move into tomorrow.

In the entryway, Sherrod and Jackson recreate the ’90s, with bright, neon splashes of color, a huge custom fireplace, and handmade “stained glass” windows featuring Barbie head silhouettes. A bright pink, curved staircase greets visitors at the door, and geometric designs line the walls. And, of course, splatter paint, acid-washed denim, and black-and-white accents make appearances in the two rooms.

‘Toyetic’ Contraptions

Each team is required to incorporate a “toyetic” design element in their rooms, mimicking the whimsical features found throughout Barbie’s Dreamhouse. In the first episode, Sherrod and Jackson are incredibly inventive, creating an elevator made to carry Barbie’s pet dog from the entryway to a balcony-enclosed second level. When not in use, the elevator doubles as a phone booth, adding to the playful decor of the space.

In the ’60s-inspired kitchen, Roth adds automatic, mechanized storage in the kitchen’s island which, with the press of an adorable pink appliance-shaped button on the wall, rises to reveal a pink banana shake station. On the other side of the room, a shelf-adorned wall pushes open to reveal a hidden pantry, stocked with Barbie’s favorite snacks.

We can’t wait to see what other “toyetic” inventions come from the next three episodes—this is an aspect of Barbiecore we didn’t know we needed.

Celebrity Guests, Contestants, and Judges

The celebrity appearances just don’t stop in Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, with HGTV hosts, influencers, and other stars appearing as visitors and guest judges throughout. It’s a new surprise at every turn, all culminating in a season finale that pins the top four teams against each other in a red carpet event—with influencers and Barbie fans in attendance.

Alongside the four featured designers in episode one, Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria, Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Rock the Block’s Ty Pennington, 100 Day Dream Home’s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, Christina on the Coast’s Christina Hall and James Bender, and Luxe for Less’ Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams are competing for the prize—a donation in their name to Save the Children.

Also: Ashley Graham’s Barbie-Inspired Style

We couldn’t neglect to mention one of the most colorful elements of the show: Ashley Graham is rocking a Barbiecore wardrobe from start to finish, with bright colors, dynamic textures, and the fun-loving Barbie fashion we love. She also appears in a Barbie-pink Corvette, zooming up to greet the contestants at the house in the hills. Pretty hard to beat.

Tune into the season premiere of HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

