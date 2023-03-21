HGTV’s Newest Competition Show Will Bring Barbie’s Dreamhouse to Life

We’re (finally) just a few months away from the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but that’s not the only content you have to look forward to based on the iconic brand. HGTV just announced that a new reality competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, will be premiering this summer—and it’s going to be Barbiecore heaven. The most exciting part? At the end of the show, a fan will get the chance to win a stay in the home.

Hosted by the multi-hyphenate supermodel, designer, and author Ashley Graham, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will feature celebrity guest appearances, lessons in pop culture, and “a plethora of Barbie surprises,” an HGTV announcement article reads. In the series, fifteen HGTV home design and renovation experts and one Food Network chef will compete in teams to transform a Southern California residence into their interpretation of Barbie’s ultimate home.

“I cannot wait to see Barbie’s signature style get the life-sized treatment in an actual home,” Graham said in a press release. “She holds such a special place in my heart, especially since Mattel created a one-of-a-kind doll of me back in 2016. It feels like such a full circle moment now that I have a hand in the creation of her real-life Dreamhouse.”

The competitors will be split into eight teams, and they include: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer), Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast). Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block), Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home), and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less). Teams will be tasked with transforming rooms with a specific era as a baseline: from an early 1960s atomic age kitchen to a ’70s disco-inspired den for Ken to an ’80s-glam primary bedroom.

Watching the designers’ processes means guaranteed inspiration for homeowners or renters who want to channel Barbiecore—which took over in 2022 and isn’t going anywhere soon—in their own spaces. If you can’t wait for the show or movie, you can easily achieve the aesthetic by going for a monochrome pink look in your decor, kitchen appliances, and walls and by incorporating y2k pieces and vintage patterns.

The TV channel posted an official announcement on their channels, including an Instagram post that has already garnered more than 2,000 likes and 70 comments of people expressing their excitement. An official premiere date is yet to be released, but you can stay updated on announcements about the show by watching HGTV’s social platforms (@HGTV on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Twitter).

