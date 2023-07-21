You don’t have to be a Starbucks aficionado to know Americans are obsessed with coffee. They love it so much that it’s the most popular beverage in the country, with consumption being at a two-decade high, according to the National Coffee Data Trends report.

What do you do if you want the coffee experience, sans the coffee? Maybe caffeine gives you the jitters, or you have health issues that prohibit drinking caffeinated beverages. While you can always drink decaf coffee or tea, there’s another option brewing: Non-coffee coffee alternatives, also called herbal coffees. They may sound like an anomaly, but they can be tasty alternatives for anyone who seeks a similar sipping experience without the side effects. Bonus? They come with unique health benefits.

BHG / Zoe Hansen

How Non-Coffee Drinks Differ from Coffee

Coffee originates from the coffee bean, but these herbal coffees come from other sources.

“These coffee alternatives are made from different plants, which means you’ll get different nutrients,” says Jen Scheinman, R.D., dietitian and nutrition affairs manager for Timeline Nutrition. Take, for instance, chicory root, a common ingredient in these herbal coffees. “It’s a great source of prebiotic fiber that can help promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria,” Scheinman says.

There’s also cacao, which is a rich source of phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and non-heme iron, while dandelion is rich in potassium. What’s more, “some of these herbal coffees may even contain higher levels of minerals like potassium and magnesium than regular coffee,” says Jenna Volpe, R.D.N., L.D., C.L.T., functional registered dietitian and clinical herbalist in Austin, Texas.

Meanwhile, many of these herbal coffees are made with mushrooms, which are known to have a wide range of health benefits. Cordyceps can improve energy, while chaga helps support the immune system, Scheinman says.

Certain mushrooms can even help improve and reduce stress and anxiety, which is the opposite of what coffee does, largely because these drinks contain little or no caffeine. “Caffeine in coffee tends to stimulate and amplify feelings of stress and anxiety by promoting the release of cortisol and other stress hormones,” Volpe says.

Here’s the surprise, though: Even sans caffeine, these herbal coffees can still energize you, just in different ways. For instance, “lion’s mane has two molecules called hericenones and erinacines that help improve brain function,” Scheinman says. “This is different than caffeine, which blocks receptors in the brain that make you feel sleepy.” Scheinman gave up caffeine years ago and finds that herbal coffees with mushroom blends like lion’s mane and cordyceps help improve her energy and focus.

What You Should Know Before Trying an Herbal Coffee

These herbal coffees won’t appeal to everybody, especially those who love coffee, so proper warning needs to be given. “The taste of many of these alternatives is not going to be the same,” Scheinman says. If you’re trying to give up caffeine but want the same flavor, decaf may be your best option. However, if you’re looking for that coffee experience and accept that these drinks taste different, they can be a great way to increase energy and focus.

Other individuals to whom these beverages might appeal are those with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease. In both cases, caffeine can stimulate digestive secretions and colonic contractions, Volpe says. People who are more prone to anxiety and insomnia, two conditions that are usually exacerbated by caffeinated coffee, may also find herbal coffees enjoyable.

Read the Product Labels

Note that you need to read labels on these beverages. Mushroom coffees, in particular, could contain small amounts of caffeine, which might be problematic if you’re trying to avoid caffeine. Other ingredients could also be bothersome. For instance, individuals with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth may feel worse after drinking an herbal coffee that contains chicory root. Meanwhile, people with celiac disease or a non-celiac gluten sensitivity should avoid herbal coffees that contain barley, which has gluten, Volpe says.

Be Aware of Possible Interactions

Be aware that, even though herbs are healthy for most individuals, they can alter biochemistry in the body and interact with certain medications. “If you’re navigating a medical condition, consult with your doctor and a registered dietitian first,” Volpe says.

When You’re Ready to Try Coffee Alternatives...

If you want to give herbal coffees a try, you’ll find numerous brands on the market, including Teeccino, DandyBlend, and MUD/WTR. To guide your purchases, Volpe recommends buying an herbal coffee with mostly organic ingredients. “Herbs can contain highly concentrated levels of pesticides,” she says. Also, steer clear of anything that contains lots of added sugar, sugar alcohol (anything ending in “ol”), and artificial sweeteners such as Splenda, aspartame, and saccharin.