I Tried the HelloFresh Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Box, and It’s Shockingly Tasty

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is putting maple syrup on your noodles.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on December 5, 2022 12:29PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Buddy the Elf spaghetti kit from Hello Fresh with mini marshmallows, chocolate candy, etc.
Photo:

HelloFresh

While it could absolutely be argued that watching Elf is an enjoyable experience any time of year, there’s just something special about turning it on during the holiday season. How can you not get into the Christmas spirit watching Will Ferrell recite the Code of the Elves and elaborately decorate an entire department store for Santa?

If Elf is in your regular rotation of festive film favorites, you already know that Buddy likes to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. This year, you can join him in that sugar-fest with a specialty box from HelloFresh, featuring his signature spaghetti dish—and it may surprise you how delicious Spaghetti alla Buddy is.

The box comes with everything you need (and in the cutest Elf-themed design): Colavita spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries, and an instruction card with just four easy steps. 

Buy It: Buddy the Elf Spaghetti, $14.99, HelloFresh

Buddy the Elf spaghetti kit with box and recipe card

HelloFresh

“While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie Elf, we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf’s dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows, and of course, syrup,” says Michelle Doll Olson, culinary development manager at HelloFresh, in a statement. “Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we’re sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf’s sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household.”

I got the limited-edition box to try the recipe out for myself, and while I certainly had reservations about trying Buddy the Elf’s take on spaghetti, I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it. I’m a huge spaghetti lover, and I found the noodles to be the perfectly unexpected vehicle for the sweeter add-ins. Most importantly, it was a joy to cook. It felt special pouring syrup and throwing marshmallows into a traditionally savory dish. My inner child was truly on cloud nine. However, I wouldn’t serve it as a holiday party dinner entree—the flavor profile is solely sweet, so I’d save it for dessert

You don’t have to be a HelloFresh subscriber to get your mittens on your own kit, and each order includes two generous servings (I still have some candy left over), along with a recipe card and pre-portioned ingredients, for just $14.99. Boxes are available for order only from December 5 through December 9, with orders opening at 12:25 p.m. EST each day, so get yours as early as possible before they sell out. They ship out the day after they’re ordered, and delivery takes 1 to 5 business days. 

Personally, I can’t think of a holiday activity more spirited than getting a group of friends together and throwing an Elf watch party complete with a couple bowls of Buddy’s spaghetti (other than spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear, obviously). You could even wait until the 24th to throw it together, and swap out your usual cookies for Santa. Either way, your affinity for elf culture won’t go unappreciated.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
dark chocolate cracker candy
25 Festive No-Bake Christmas Cookies You Can Make in Just Minutes
Chocolaty Melting Snowmen cookies with reese's
Our Favorite Christmas Cookies to Make Every Year
girl holding candle while wearing traditional wreath on head with lit candles in celebration of St. Lucy's Day
How to Celebrate Santa Lucia Day the Traditional Swedish Way
Dolly Parton for Better Homes & Gardens sitting on a stack of gifts wrapped in shades of green and gold
Have Yourself a Holly Dolly Christmas
close up of person holding diyas during Diwali in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
11 Holiday Traditions from Around the World
girl holding paper snowflakes
8 Ways to Start Getting Ready for Christmas in the Summer
pumpkin cookies topped with frosting on a marble gray background
39 Freezer-Friendly Christmas Cookie Recipes You Can Start Today
cranberry buttermilk bread slices
32 Homemade Food Gifts That Are Way More Meaningful Than Store-Bought
festive winter front porch
15 Festive Christmas Front Porch Ideas
mom and daughters decorating cookies in the kitchen with their doc
Activities to Add to Your Winter Bucket List
Zarela's Pineapple-Ginger Wings
The Food Network's New Show with The Try Guys Is the Perfect Cooking Inspo
multi generational family celebrating Christmas at home
9 Ideas for Summer Christmas in July to Rev Up Your Holiday Spirit
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Our 25 Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes Make Menu-Planning Easy
Thanksgiving grateful place card on a table setting
8 Old and New Thanksgiving Traditions to Make the Day More Memorable
white christmas tree and presents
7 Christmas Color Trends That Will Be Huge in 2022
Twice-Baked Candied Sweet Potatoes recipe plate marshmallows
16 Traditional Thanksgiving Side Dishes Your Guests Will Love