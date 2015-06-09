Tips to Control Portions
Cereal
1 serving = 1 ounce
One ounce of cereal is roughly the same size as a tennis ball.
Pasta or Rice Portion
1 serving = 1/2 cup
Half a cup of pasta or rice is about the same size as half of a baseball.
Bagel or Bread Portion
1 serving = 1 ounce or 1 slice
A small bagel the size of a hockey puck is 1 ounce. A slice of bread is also 1 ounce.
Vegetable Portion
1 serving = 1/2 cup
Half of a cup of cooked or chopped fresh vegetables is equal in size to half of a baseball.
Fruit Portion
1 serving = 1 medium piece of fresh fruit
A baseball is a good reference for how big "medium" is.
Get your fruit servings with these heart-healthy recipes:
Juice and Milk Portion
1 juice serving = 6 ounces
1 milk serving = 8 ounces
A small can of juice is 6 ounces, a good reference for a serving. Use a carton of milk as your guide for about 8 ounces.
Cheese Portion
1 serving = 1.5 ounces
A serving of cheese is the same size as three stacked dominoes.
Yogurt Portion
1 serving = 3/4 cup
A serving of yogurt is roughly the same size as a tennis ball.
Use yogurt in this delish
Peanut Butter Portion
1 serving = 2 tablespoons
A golf ball is equal to about 2 tablespoons of peanut butter.
Beef, Pork, Poultry, and Fish Portions
1 serving = 2 ounces
Two ounces of meat is equivalent to a deck of playing cards.
Cooked Bean Portion
1 serving = 1/2 cup
A serving of cooked beans is about the size of half of a baseball.