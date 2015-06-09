Tips to Control Portions

June 09, 2015
Sure, you want to eat well. Yes, you know you should eat more whole grains and less fat and sodium. But how much is enough and how much is too much? Use our handy visuals to guide you through proper serving sizes.
Cereal

1 serving = 1 ounce

One ounce of cereal is roughly the same size as a tennis ball.

Pasta or Rice Portion

1 serving = 1/2 cup

Half a cup of pasta or rice is about the same size as half of a baseball.

Bagel or Bread Portion

1 serving = 1 ounce or 1 slice

A small bagel the size of a hockey puck is 1 ounce. A slice of bread is also 1 ounce.

Vegetable Portion

1 serving = 1/2 cup

Half of a cup of cooked or chopped fresh vegetables is equal in size to half of a baseball.

Fruit Portion

1 serving = 1 medium piece of fresh fruit

A baseball is a good reference for how big "medium" is.

Get your fruit servings with these heart-healthy recipes:

Juice and Milk Portion

1 juice serving = 6 ounces

1 milk serving = 8 ounces

A small can of juice is 6 ounces, a good reference for a serving. Use a carton of milk as your guide for about 8 ounces.

Cheese Portion

1 serving = 1.5 ounces

A serving of cheese is the same size as three stacked dominoes.

Yogurt Portion

1 serving = 3/4 cup

A serving of yogurt is roughly the same size as a tennis ball.

Peanut Butter Portion

1 serving = 2 tablespoons

A golf ball is equal to about 2 tablespoons of peanut butter.

Beef, Pork, Poultry, and Fish Portions

1 serving = 2 ounces

Two ounces of meat is equivalent to a deck of playing cards.

Cooked Bean Portion

1 serving = 1/2 cup

A serving of cooked beans is about the size of half of a baseball.

