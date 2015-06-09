12 Ways to Boost Your Metabolism

If you keep a schedule that doesn't include exercise, you're missing out on a great metabolism-booster.

"You don't have to go to the gym or go for a run, but be sure to move in some way," says Ann Kulze, M.D., a member of the Medical Advisory Board for the Wellness Councils of America and author of Dr. Ann's 10-Step Diet (Top Ten Wellness & Fitness, 2008). "A healthy metabolism requires regular movement, so don't sit for more than two hours without getting up."

Try these simple ideas to keep your metabolism going:

-- Wear a pedometer and strive for 10,000 steps a day.

-- Forget the elevator and take the stairs.

-- When you start feeling tired, go to the kitchen or drinking fountain to get a sip of water.

-- Stretch every hour, even if it's at your desk.

Incorporate interval training (alternating between more-intense and less-intense activities during one workout) into your exercise routine for an even bigger metabolism boost, says Mark Hyman, M.D., editor in chief of Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, a member of the board of directors for the Institute for Functional Medicine, and the author of Ultrametabolism: The Simple Plan for Automatic Weight Loss (Atria, 2008).

Interval exercises don't have to focus on hardcore running or cycling. Brisk walking followed by a slower pace will still boost metabolism.