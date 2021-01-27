Yes, You Should Be Wearing a Surgical Face Mask—Here are 5 to Buy Right Now
Do your part to slow the spread by wearing a secure protective covering.
Now that we're nearly a year into covering our faces, grabbing a mask before leaving the house is second nature. But as the death toll sadly continues to rise and new COVID-19 variants are appearing, it's more important than ever not just to have a facial covering but to have one that properly fits to help slow the spread. That means wearing a medical-grade, disposable face mask, and to really protect others, it's recommended to add a fabric one on top.
To ensure you're not buying a mask that a healthcare professional or frontline worker needs, do not buy an N95 mask, opt for a surgical mask that fits securely and covers your nose and mouth. I've been wearing surgical masks for months now, and it's made a huge difference in my maskne. I have very sensitive skin, and the disposable coverings are the only ones that don't irritate my face. Plus, they're comfortable and I can even complete hour-long workouts in them.
I'm sure you're used to seeing the light blue options ($18, The Home Depot), but in the past year, disposable masks have taken pointers from their cloth counterparts. Surgical masks are available in different colors and prints so that you can be stylish and safe. Here are some options to buy now and have shipped to your front door in just a few days.
Show off your wild side with this fierce face mask. (It also comes in a variety pack with other animal-inspired options.) The feature that many buyers love is the super-soft ear loops. The top-rated covering has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 130 reviews. One buyer, who notes they wear a mask every day for work, says it's "the best they've ever tried. Feels great on my skin and really helps with no breakouts," they write. "Super cute as well."
Buy It: Leopard Face Masks (10 for $18, MASKC)
If your little one (aged 6 through 12) is at school or daycare, or whenever they're going outside, keep them covered with one of these single-use masks. They feature fun designs in blues and greens so your kids will actually want to wear the masks. Make sure you keep the extras in your child's backpack in they event they need an extra.
Buy It: Dr. Talbot's Disposable Kid's Face Masks (10 for $8, Target)
This has been my favorite surgical mask in the past year. It's super comfortable, and I love the pretty light pink color. It also comes in black, which is my boyfriend's choice. When I'm doubling up, I wear it under one of my ultra-soft Kitsch cotton masks ($13, Ulta).
Buy It: Pink Disposable Face Masks ($14, Amazon)
If you wear a mask all day, make it a little more enjoyable with one of these rainbow options. The pack of 50, which are individually wrapped, has masks in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and purple to match whatever outfit you're rocking.
Buy It: Five Colors Disposable Face Mask (50 for $13, Amazon)
