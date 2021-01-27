Yes, You Should Be Wearing a Surgical Face Mask—Here are 5 to Buy Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that we're nearly a year into covering our faces, grabbing a mask before leaving the house is second nature. But as the death toll sadly continues to rise and new COVID-19 variants are appearing, it's more important than ever not just to have a facial covering but to have one that properly fits to help slow the spread. That means wearing a medical-grade, disposable face mask, and to really protect others, it's recommended to add a fabric one on top.

To ensure you're not buying a mask that a healthcare professional or frontline worker needs, do not buy an N95 mask, opt for a surgical mask that fits securely and covers your nose and mouth. I've been wearing surgical masks for months now, and it's made a huge difference in my maskne. I have very sensitive skin, and the disposable coverings are the only ones that don't irritate my face. Plus, they're comfortable and I can even complete hour-long workouts in them.