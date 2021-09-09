How to Support Someone Who's Quarantining, from a Family Who Went Through It

Quarantining or isolating is incredibly challenging, especially if you've done everything to prevent contracting COVID-19, such as getting your vaccine and wearing a face mask public. "It is important to understand that vaccination is incredibly helpful in preventing infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus," says Brad Pollock, Ph.D., a professor of epidemiology and associate dean of public health at the University of California, Davis. "When the first two COVID-19 vaccines were released, Pfizer and Moderna both reported about 92% effectiveness. But new variants, such as the prevalent Delta variant, have evolved to become much more contagious. For that reason, people who are fully vaccinated are more likely to get infected than before," he explains.

Although Kate Hammer, a business coach and lifestyle designer based in Syracuse, New York, and her husband, Dan, are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, they both tested positive for COVID-19 in August. Their son Ari, 7, also tested positive, and their daughter Zoe, 9, tested negative. "We didn't know anyone in our community with COVID-19 and had no idea where it could have come from," Kate says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, they need to quarantine for at least 10 days from when their symptoms first appear. This time can be lonely, stressful, and scary. To ease her own anxiety, Kate bought a Pulse Oximeter ($13, Amazon), a device that monitors your oxygen levels. "One of the big fears with COVID-19 is landing in the hospital with breathing trouble," Kate shares. "Whenever I felt nervous about how any of us were breathing, I just got out the pulse oximeter and felt immediate peace of mind to see 98% or 99% oxygen levels."

How to Support Someone Who's Quarantining

Due to receiving their positive test results several days apart from each other, the Hammer family had to quarantine for 16 days. "We were very lucky to have support from friends and family who sent over meals, groceries, and care packages throughout the quarantine," she says. Here's how she copped with quarantine and what she recommends others can do for their loved ones who find themselves in the same situation.

1. Get Specific

"Our biggest takeaway is that when someone made a specific offer or gesture, it was so much easier to receive," Kate says. "On the other hand, when someone asked how they could help, it was a really difficult question to answer." She explains that precise questions such as, "Can I bring you dinner tonight or tomorrow?" "We left a game for the kids on the porch," or "I'm at the grocery store. What fruit do you want?" were ideal. "The more specific, the better," she adds. "It can be hard to ask for help, so just showing up in a way that makes sense is so thoughtful."

2. Go with a Gift Card

If you know someone who is quarantining but they don't live nearby, don't worry; you can still help out. Kate says that loved ones who were out of town would order takeout or a gift card from local restaurants or purchase a gift card through a food delivery service like Grubhub or DoorDash. (She also says a houseplant makes a great get-well gift, too.) "Sometimes we feel paralyzed when we want to help, but we just don't know what to do," Kate says. "The key is simply to pick something. Don't let the moment pass. The sentiment matters and will be appreciated and remembered."

3. Think of the Children (If There Are Any)

The Hammer family's quarantine period was tough on everyone, but it was especially difficult for the two school-age children. "Trying to keep them separated when Ari was positive, and Zoe was negative was no easy feat," Kate says. "They traded time in the backyard and had assigned areas of the house they could each occupy. We encouraged reading and crafts, but I'm sure that these couple of weeks included more screen time than any other in our family's history," she jokes. Choose gifts like a coloring book ($5, Walmart), a fingerprint kit ($15, Walmart), or another age-appropriate activity for the kids.