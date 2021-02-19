Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This winter has been rough for many regions throughout the country, and particularly brutal in Texas, where people are currently without power and running water. If you've experienced severe weather and have a snow-covered driveway or sidewalk, you'll want to double-check the machine you're using to clear off your property before getting started. This week, Toro issued a recall on its Power Max Snowthrower after several incident reports.

The Toro Power Max Snowthrower was sold at multiple retailers across the country, both online and in stores, including The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and the Toro website. The snow removal equipment was available from November 2020 through January 2021 and cost about $1,200. To check to see if your device is affected by the recall, look on the back of the snow thrower for model number 37802 and the serial number. The serial numbers that are being recalled are available on the Toro website. If your machine is one of the 6,700 units recalled, stop using it immediately and contact a Toro authorized dealer to get it repaired free of charge.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that the reason for the recall is that "the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard." While there have been five reports of the malfunction, there have been no recorded injuries.