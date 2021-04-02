Shoppers Say That This Water Bottle Is The Key To Staying Hydrated

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I've always struggled with drinking enough water, especially when I was working in an office from 9am-5pm. No matter how hard I tried, I could never remember to get up and refill my bottle when it was empty. Working remotely, I definitely do a much better job with my water intake, but I still feel dehydrated and tired at the end of the day. After hearing so many amazing things about the Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler, I decided to give it a try.

To put it simply: this tumbler changed my life! I'm obsessed: not only is it super stylish, but it also makes drinking water easy and fun. According to nearly 30,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, I'm not the only one who thinks so. One 5-star reviewer says that it is "by far the best thing I've invested in this year," also claiming that they would "give it 10 stars" if they could.

simple modern insulated water bottles with lid and straw on pink background Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Drinking enough water has proven health benefits, and it might even improve your mood. In addition to preventing dehydration and fatigue, water also helps regulate your body temperature, protect your organs and tissues and cushion your joints, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The exact amount of water you should drink varies based on your age, health, activity level and where you live. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, adequate daily fluid intake is about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids for men and about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids for women. While that number may seem like a lot, that recommendation includes fluids ingested from water as well as other beverages and food. Almost 20% of your daily fluid intake comes from food alone!

While it's a rough estimate, drinking eight glasses of water per day is a reasonable goal. You might need to drink more if you exercise frequently, are pregnant or nursing or live in an area that's hot and humid. Bottom line: if you find yourself feeling thirsty throughout the day, you probably need to drink more water.

After switching to the Simple Modern tumbler, it was easier than ever before to meet my daily water intake goals. I love that it's easy to clean, easy to hold, and comes in so many colors and sizes. It's double-walled and vacuum insulated, so it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours without any exterior condensation. I threw in a few ice cubes in the morning, and they were still there at the end of the day. Made with premium stainless steel, this tumbler is durable and won't be damaged if you use it for travel. In fact, it fits in most (if not all) standard-sized cup holders.

Even better, each tumbler comes with two lids: a straw lid (with two reusable plastic straws) and flip lid. Both lids are leak-proof, so you don't have to worry about any spills. I love using the straw lid for cold beverages, while the flip lid is better for hot beverages like tea and coffee.