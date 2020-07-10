Laughter Really Is the Best Medicine: 6 Easy Ways to Add More Humor to Your Day

A hearty belly laugh yields many mind and body benefits. During times of extreme stress, frustration, and even sadness, a little healthy chuckle provides much-needed relief for just about every cell in your body. “Laughter is one of the many universal human emotions. It has been used throughout history to try and relieve pain and anxiety” says Felicia Stoler, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and exercise physiologist.

Image zoom kupicoo/Getty Images

There are both immediate and delayed health benefits from laughing, according to the Mayo Clinic. When you’re actually laughing, stress, muscle tightness, and mental tension melt away. Circulation is increased, stimulating your heart, lungs, and other organs as well. The benefits continue long after you’ve actually stopped too. Your immune system is strengthened from breathing in more oxygen, pain is decreased because feel-good hormones are boosted, depression and anxiety are decreased, and your mood improves because endorphins are released.