Laughter Really Is the Best Medicine: 6 Easy Ways to Add More Humor to Your Day
The benefits continue long after you’ve actually stopped laughing too.
A hearty belly laugh yields many mind and body benefits. During times of extreme stress, frustration, and even sadness, a little healthy chuckle provides much-needed relief for just about every cell in your body. “Laughter is one of the many universal human emotions. It has been used throughout history to try and relieve pain and anxiety” says Felicia Stoler, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and exercise physiologist.
There are both immediate and delayed health benefits from laughing, according to the Mayo Clinic. When you’re actually laughing, stress, muscle tightness, and mental tension melt away. Circulation is increased, stimulating your heart, lungs, and other organs as well. The benefits continue long after you’ve actually stopped too. Your immune system is strengthened from breathing in more oxygen, pain is decreased because feel-good hormones are boosted, depression and anxiety are decreased, and your mood improves because endorphins are released.
There’s also an important heart benefit from laughter. Research from the Center for Well-Being and Society has found that laughing decreases cardiovascular disease, and lowers the incidence of stroke in those who laugh daily. Laughing reduces stress, and stress is a major contributor to heart disease. Stoler further explains, “Laughter decreases stress hormones (epinephrine and cortisol) and increases the activation of the dopamine reward system.” This reward system in your brain is turned on when you’re doing something you enjoy, signaling the release of dopamine, a feel-good hormone. The simple act of giggling turns on this system, which is why it feels so good. Here are a few easy ways to add humor into your daily routine.
Certified health coach Sarah Pace says “TikTok videos are creative, short clips that so often provide an unexpected chuckle.” She suggests exchanging fave videos with a friend every other day. You can even try some of the popular hacks at home (like this tip for turning boxed cake mix into gourmet cupcakes!). You’re sure to find a video that has you laughing out loud, literally.
Pace says these apps send short jokes to your phone on a daily basis and come in a wide variety of topics and formats. Download Laugh My App Off to mix some humor into your day.
Cartoons are funny. If you prefer a non-digital approach, Pace suggests, “the joke-a-day or favorite comedic-strip desk calendar like this Pun Intended Desk Calendar, ($15, Calendars.com), is another way to get your daily humor fill.” Most newspapers also run a cartoon section, where you’re sure to find a favorite. Or check out old classics like Calvin and Hobbes and The Far Side.
Download laughter into your day with a convenient comedy or mood-boosting podcast. Check out Comedy Bang! Bang!, How Did This Get Made?, and Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata for starters. Simply subscribe and you’ll be notified when new podcasts are released. Your laughter awaits.
Pace explains that popular streaming services have many stand-up comedy shows and sitcoms to choose from. The Office, Grown-ish, and Friends, are all great go-to’s for a quick pick-me-up at the end of your day.
Go old school with entertaining books. You’ll be transported as you turn the pages, which decreases stress and provides a welcome distraction. Check out the 13 books we can't wait to read this summer.
