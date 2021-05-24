This $32 Neck Fan Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret
Summer is right around the corner, and that means hot, humid weather is also on its way. If you’re someone who sweats easily, you know that cooling down isn’t always an easy feat, especially when you're out and about. Regardless of how much ice-cold water you’ve chugged, there’s no telling how long it will take for your sweat to subside.
To beat the heat, Amazon shoppers have discovered an ingenious product that helps keep them cool on the go: the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan. Acting as a miniature air conditioner, this wearable, bladeless fan easily fits around your neck and rests comfortably on your shoulders for a cool, steady breeze. It’s stocked with three power modes and 78 air outlets, which are designed to reach your entire face. Don’t worry about your hair getting caught, either—the fan has a protective cover to prevent that from happening.
Buy It: Jisulife Portable Neck Fan (from $32, Amazon)
It’s not hard to see why the fan is such a hot commodity on Amazon, or why it’s the number one best-seller for personal fans. In the hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers said that the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan outranked similar models with its 360-degree airflow, longer battery life (four to 16 hours), and affordable price tag. Plus, the fan’s sleek, lightweight design makes it look like you’re wearing headphones around your neck for discreet cooling.
For many, the portable fan is a must-have if you’re going to be on your feet for prolonged periods of time. “I work in a distribution warehouse and it gets really hot during the summer,” one Amazon shopper began. “Add a face mask onto that and it's miserable. Well, this fan helps a lot... It's lightweight so you hardly know it's there but it hangs on when you are moving around a lot like I do. It takes no time to charge and last[s] for over an eight-hour shift.”
It also proved to be a valuable gadget for one reviewer who was struggling with hot flashes. “This fan has solved a huge problem for me: hot flashes,” the shopper shared. “I work retail, running around a huge store, stocking shelves, and helping customers. I have hot flashes all day. I keep it on low speed, then when a flash starts, I go up to speed two or three.”
And if you’re someone who likes to work out, it makes an excellent addition to your fitness routine. “I walk on the treadmill for about an hour a day at the fitness place,” a reviewer said. “Due to COVID-19, the overhead fans have been turned off and I was getting overheated while walking. I bought this neck fan and it has really improved my quality of life on the treadmill. It has three speeds which is nice. I use it everyday. I recharge it about every five times I use it. I love it.”
Get the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan just in time for summer. Amazon reviewers agree you won’t be disappointed.