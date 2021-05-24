This $32 Neck Fan Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Secret

And if you’re someone who likes to work out, it makes an excellent addition to your fitness routine. “I walk on the treadmill for about an hour a day at the fitness place,” a reviewer said. “Due to COVID-19, the overhead fans have been turned off and I was getting overheated while walking. I bought this neck fan and it has really improved my quality of life on the treadmill. It has three speeds which is nice. I use it everyday. I recharge it about every five times I use it. I love it.”