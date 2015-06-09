How to Save Money with Health Spending Accounts

Healthcare savings accounts can help you save money on important medical expenses and give you access to the care you need. Here is what you need to know about everything HSA, FSA, and HRA so you can start saving today.

Call us a nation of bargain shoppers: We buy in bulk, wake up at dawn for sales, and we tune in to reality shows about (extreme!) couponing. Despite this fixation, most Americans pass on savings that could add up to hundreds of dollars each year. According to a 2020 survey published by the American Medical Association, one in three adults with a high-deductible health plan did not have a health savings account—and many people who did have one were not contributing to it. The study cites a lack of education and health insurance literacy as reasons for the low contributions.

But these plans can mean tax savings and, in some cases, free money for medical expenses. Not sure which one to pick? Check out this cheat sheet.

FSA

A Flexible Spending Account, which is set up through an employer, sets aside pretax dollars for health-related expenses. If you're in the 30 percent tax bracket, you'll save around $30 for every $100.

Good For: Because an FSA covers costs from co-pays to prescriptions to bandages, most people stand to benefit. It's particularly helpful for those who expect health bills, say from a child who needs braces. "For known expenses, you can't beat FSAs," says Jody Dietel, the chief compliance officer at benefits company WageWorks.

Remember: To get reimbursed, you have to submit your receipts (don't toss that slip!). Under current law, you must spend the money in the account by the end of the calendar year, or it goes to your company. However, some employers may provide a grace period of up to 2 1/2 months to use the money or allow you to carry over up to $550 to spend the following year. But these are just options and employers are not required to offer them. Currently, you can contribute up to $2,750 to your FSA per year. As part of the American Rescue Plan signed into effect earlier this year, the dependent-care FSA limit increased from $5,000 to $10,500. A dependent-care FSA can be used to pay for thinks such as daycare, after school care, and in-home care for elderly dependents.

Tip: Before you sign up, check with your human resources administrator about what's covered. Some plans include items you might not expect, like massages and gas mileage for a doctor's visit.

HSA

The money in a Health Savings Account can be invested, so it can earn more than it would sitting in savings. The cash is rolled over each year, and you can withdraw it all at age 65.

Good For To sign up for an HSA, you must have a high-deductible insurance policy (at least $1,400 for individuals and $2,800 for a family). Depending on the plan, you contribute before taxes or afterward (and take a deduction). HSAs are available through employers and banks. Currently, you can contribute up to $3,600 for self-only coverage and $7,200 for family coverage into your HSA through a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). Telehealth services, certain over-the-counter medications, and period products can be paid for through HSA contributions.

HRA

A Health Reimbursement Account is the only health savings tool that your employer funds entirely. Typically, the money stays in your account from year to year.

Good For: It's free cash from your employer, who receives a tax deduction. Most HRAs cover nearly everything you can expense to an FSA or HSA, such as co-pays and prescriptions. Some HRAs require you to file claims for reimbursements; others issue you a check card for health expenses.

Remember: You don't get to keep the money when you leave your job, so keep that in mind while making a career change or preparing for retirement.