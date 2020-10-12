I Am Obsessed With Disinfecting My Hands Thanks to Sanitizer Spray
The quick-drying formula comes in a small bottle that's perfect for disinfecting on the go.
I understand that putting candy, soda, gum, and other impulse buys at the grocery store checkout lanes can test your willpower. Usually, I'm pretty good at abstaining from grabbing any extras right before I swipe my card, but this past week, I couldn't resist. I picked up a bottle of hand sanitizer spray, and I haven't stopped using it. (Hey, there are definitely worse things to buy during a pandemic.) The hand sanitizer spray is quick-drying, which means I'm not accidentally spilling globs on my pants. (Yes, this has happened more than once.) Hand sanitizer sprays come in small, portable bottles, perfect for trips to the grocery store. I love this concept so much, I've already ordered a few more. (Even if you're a DIY person, you'll want to stick to storebought this time. Making your own hand sanitizer spray is neither safe more effective.) Here are six affordable options that are perfect when you aren't near a sink to wash your hands properly.
This sleek container is thin enough to fit in your pocket. The hand sanitizer is formulated with glycerin and aloe extract to ensure your hands don't dry out. It's available in five scents, including Soft Gentle Breeze, and Fresh after the Rain.
This compact spray comes in eight scents and is made with aloe vera and essential oils to help moisturize your hands. Its dermatologist-tested formula is vegan and cruelty-free.
Mrs. Meyers, the brand that makes popular cleaning products, also offers a hand sanitizer spray. It's made with aloe vera, essential oils, and moisturizers to prevent cracked hands. The spray comes in two scents: basil or lavender.
If you love Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you need to try this spray that has the same beloved scent of pistachios and salted caramel. It's non-drying and free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.
This affordable option is great for those with sensitive skin. It's hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and free of added fragrances. The spray is quick-drying and doesn't make your hands sticky.
You might already know about the Sun Bum brand for its many SPF products. This clean product is safe for little ones to use. (It's never to early to get them sanitizing frequently!) The plant-based formula includes coconut oil and aloe to help moisturize.
