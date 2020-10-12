I Am Obsessed With Disinfecting My Hands Thanks to Sanitizer Spray

I understand that putting candy, soda, gum, and other impulse buys at the grocery store checkout lanes can test your willpower. Usually, I'm pretty good at abstaining from grabbing any extras right before I swipe my card, but this past week, I couldn't resist. I picked up a bottle of hand sanitizer spray, and I haven't stopped using it. (Hey, there are definitely worse things to buy during a pandemic.) The hand sanitizer spray is quick-drying, which means I'm not accidentally spilling globs on my pants. (Yes, this has happened more than once.) Hand sanitizer sprays come in small, portable bottles, perfect for trips to the grocery store. I love this concept so much, I've already ordered a few more. (Even if you're a DIY person, you'll want to stick to storebought this time. Making your own hand sanitizer spray is neither safe more effective.) Here are six affordable options that are perfect when you aren't near a sink to wash your hands properly.