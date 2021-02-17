The 7 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Healthy Pearly Whites

You know the routine: Each morning and night, you should brush your teeth for about two minutes. Kudos to you if you use floss and swish some fluoride around every day, too. But if you're cleaning your teeth with a manual toothbrush, it's time to upgrade to an electric version. "Electric toothbrush bristles vibrate or rotate to help you remove plaque buildup from your teeth and gums," says Lana Rozenberg, DDS, a celebrity cosmetic dentist. "Electric toothbrushes do decrease more plaque and gingivitis than manual toothbrushes." Plus, electric toothbrushes are excellent for people with limited mobility, such as those with arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. "Electric toothbrushes do most of the work for you," she adds.