The 7 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Healthy Pearly Whites
Trade your manual toothbrush for one of these electric options that do the cleaning for you.
You know the routine: Each morning and night, you should brush your teeth for about two minutes. Kudos to you if you use floss and swish some fluoride around every day, too. But if you're cleaning your teeth with a manual toothbrush, it's time to upgrade to an electric version. "Electric toothbrush bristles vibrate or rotate to help you remove plaque buildup from your teeth and gums," says Lana Rozenberg, DDS, a celebrity cosmetic dentist. "Electric toothbrushes do decrease more plaque and gingivitis than manual toothbrushes." Plus, electric toothbrushes are excellent for people with limited mobility, such as those with arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. "Electric toothbrushes do most of the work for you," she adds.
There are many electric toothbrushes available at varying price points, so how do you decide which one is best for you? "The best advice is to read reviews or ask your dentist," says Geoffrey Morris, DMD, a cosmetic and restorative dentist. He also recommends choosing one with an American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, which demonstrates the toothbrush has met the standards of safety and efficacy. Here are seven ADA-approved electric toothbrushes to keep your teeth healthy and sparkling.
Philips makes more expensive Sonicare toothbrushes, but you can get a good clean minus the splurge with this top-rated option. It has a nearly perfect five-star rating from nearly 53,000 Amazon reviews. The toothbrush, which comes in black, pink, or white, features a brush head replacement reminder, a rechargeable battery that lasts 14 days, and a travel case. Rozenberg uses the DiamondClean version and likes the timer function, small brush head, and travel case, which are all features of this option, too.
Yes, your little one can use an electric toothbrush. This one has a built-in timer (so they make sure to brush for the full 2 minutes), a small brush head for little mouths, and a rubber and plastic grip for easy handling. The electric toothbrush comes with a subscription option, so you won't forget to order more brush heads. The brush comes in a version for adults, too.
This Oral-B electric toothbrush features rotating bristles similar to the polisher dental hygienists use to clean your teeth. "Oscillating (rotating) toothbrushes seem to work better than just vibrating toothbrushes," Rozenberg says. The electric toothbrush includes a travel case and features six modes, including sensitive, whiten, and gum care, as well as a sensor that changes colors to let you know when you're brushing too hard.
The ADA recommends flossing every day. To avoid bleeding gums at your next checkup, try this electric toothbrush that doubles as a water flosser and has an almost perfect five-star rating from more than 21,500 Amazon reviews. The electric toothbrush, which comes in white and black, allows you to brush, floss, or do both simultaneously. It has a 2-minute timer, a recharge indicator, and 10 settings. It also comes with a travel case.
You don't have to spend a lot to get a deep clean. This battery-powered toothbrush spins and vibrates to deeply clean teeth and gums, and has color-wear bristles that fade when it's time to change the head. The replacements cost $10 for a two-pack. The handle is designed to fit your hand comfortably for easy brushing.
This electric toothbrush is a go-to travel companion thanks to its compact wireless charger, and its durable case that protects it from damage and accidental button-pushing. The brush includes a sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard, a timer, and five modes you can use to customize your cleaning. The toothbrush comes in all black or white. One five-star reviewer writes, "[I've] only had it for a couple of weeks, but [it's] way better than my previous electric toothbrush."
Convincing your teen to do nearly anything can be an uphill battle. But this bright pink electric toothbrush, which also comes in a sleek black and gold option, will make them want to clean their teeth. It has five brushing modes and lasts 30 days after just 4 hours of charging. Plus, it plugs into a USB port so that you can recharge the battery from nearly anywhere. The 2-minute timer ensures users keep brushing until their teeth are sparkling. Each package comes with three brush heads, one soft, one hard, and one for cleaning your gums and other tough-to-reach spots.
