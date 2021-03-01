8 Spring Face Masks to Stay Protected and Stylish This Season

This beautiful butterfly mask is also made out of fabric from Rifle Paper Co. It comes in six sizes, from the smallest kids to adult extra-large. As is, the mask comes with two layers and adaptable ear loops, but you can add an extra layer and an adjustable nosewire. The Etsy Shop Magnolia By Lydia has a perfect rating with nearly 1,900 sales, and one five-star purchaser writes, "I adore this mask! It fits my face like a dream and the inside material is so soft!"

It: Butterfly Face Mask (from $16, Etsy)