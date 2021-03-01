8 Spring Face Masks to Stay Protected and Stylish This Season
Update your wardrobe with one of these colorful coverings.
More people are receiving a COVID-19 vaccine every day, so there are encouraging signs that normalcy is on the way. However, the pandemic isn't over yet, and you should still be wearing a face mask whenever you leave the house. (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should actually be wearing two. A surgical face mask first, and then a cloth option on top of that.) Now that we're just a few weeks away from the official start of spring, you should have a covering that's fitting for the new season, such as masks that remind you of the blooming flowers in your garden. (If you have to wear a mask, you might as well make it cute, right?) Here are eight options (both reusable and disposable) to buy this spring.
Rifle Paper Co. is known for its collection of home decor in iconic prints, and now you can wear the bright floral designs. This disposable covering comes in two options: garden party (pictured) and strawberry fields. The non-surgical masks feature three layers, elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose piece.
Buy It: Garden Party Disposable Face Mask (10 for $15, Rifle Paper Co.)
Everyone will be asking (from a safe distance) where you bought this intricate mask. The cotton options, which you should hand-wash, have two layers with adjustable ear loops. There are six different styles to choose from in two sizes, adult and adult petite. One five-star buyer writes, "Beautiful, very well made, and arrived really fast. They hold up wash after wash."
Buy It: Spring Embroidered Face Mask ($13, Etsy)
Your little one will actually want to wear this fun mask. The breathable covering has three layers with an adjustable nose piece. One five-star buyer notes that her 9-year-old daughter "absolutely loves" the masks. "They fit perfectly and are very comfortable to wear."
Buy It: Kids Tie Dye Face Masks (10 for $10, Maskc)
This beautiful butterfly mask is also made out of fabric from Rifle Paper Co. It comes in six sizes, from the smallest kids to adult extra-large. As is, the mask comes with two layers and adaptable ear loops, but you can add an extra layer and an adjustable nosewire. The Etsy Shop Magnolia By Lydia has a perfect rating with nearly 1,900 sales, and one five-star purchaser writes, "I adore this mask! It fits my face like a dream and the inside material is so soft!"
It: Butterfly Face Mask (from $16, Etsy)
This pack of lightweight masks features three different prints to match a handful of outfits. The triple-layer cotton masks have an adjustable nose piece and comfortable ear straps. Gap has dozens of different coverings for adults and kids, so make sure you check out the website for all of the options.
Buy It: Adult Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3 for $5, originally $15, Gap)
Show your appreciation for the buzzing pollinators with this covering. The face mask features a satin twill outer layer and a cotton inner layer with elastic ear loops. (There's also a pocket for a filter.) Dozens of five-star reviews rave about the high-quality covering, and one loves that, "[It] stays in place and is really comfortable for wearing for prolonged periods of time."
Buy It: GRLFRND Protective Face Mask ($17, Revolve)
This gorgeous trio features three options: a light blue with pearls, a pink seersucker with gold hearts, and a yellow with embroidered flowers. The double-layered coverings have adjustable earloops and a pocket for a filter. Although they are intricate, they're machine-washable.
Buy It: Soft Cotton Face Masks (3 for $40, Lele Sadoughi)
If you're an essential worker or are back in the office, opt for the affordable 50-pack. Each package comes with masks in pink, purple, yellow, blue, and green. The triple-layered masks have bendable nose bridges and elastic earloops. The pack has an almost perfect rating from nearly 11,500 buyers, with many writing how breathable and comfortable the coverings are.
Buy It: Disposable Face Masks (50 for $14, Amazon)
