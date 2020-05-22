Trip Canceled? 6 Essentials to Grab for a Fun Backyard Campout Instead

First things first: If you’re going camping, you’ll need a tent. If you already have a tent, go ahead and pull it out of the garage and make sure you have all the parts and that there aren't any holes in it. If you don’t have one, now may be the appropriate time to invest in one. Tents can cost anywhere from $30 to $500, so before you start shopping online, consider what you'll use it for. If you plan to use the tent for more camping trips later on, it’s worth splurging on a large, sturdy one like this Adventure Dome Tent ($169, L.L. Bean). But if you only plan for the kids to use it in the backyard a few times a year, a more affordable option like this smaller A-Frame Tent, ($35, Target) is a safe bet. You can even find fun indoor tents like this Unicorn Kids Tent ($30, Target) if a living room camping trip is more your speed.