The Perfectly Named Snow Moon Will Appear Later This Month

February can be a dreary month, even when it's the shortest one in the entire year. The days are short, the temperatures are low, and with the exception of Valentine's Day, there's not a lot to look forward to, especially during a pandemic. Well, there actually is going to be a bright light (literally) in the second month of the year. In a few weeks, there will be a full moon, aptly called the Snow Moon. You won't even have to leave your home (maybe just open the front door or go to the backyard), so it's a COVID-19-friendly activity the entire family can enjoy.

The Snow Moon's name simply comes from the fact that there's a heavy amount of snowfall in February, according to shows that February is usually the snowiest month of the year.) Some Native American tribes refer to the full moon by different names. The Cree call it the Bald Eagle Moon, the Dakota refer to it as the Racoon Moon, the Algonquin name it the Groundhog Moon, and the Haida say it's the Goose Moon. The Cherokee call it the Hungry Moon because February is known for its lack of food.

The Old Farmer's Almanac notes that on Saturday, February 27, at 3:19 a.m. EST, the Snow Moon will be its brightest, but don't worry, you don't have to be up quite that early to get a good look. The site notes that you should look for the moon on Friday night when the moon will move toward the east at sunset. It will reach the highest point around midnight EST. Check out The Old Farmer's Almanac moonrise and moonset calculator to figure out the exact time you should look outside.