Look Up: The Full Worm Moon Will Appear Later This Month

There are many reasons to love spring, and one of them is that the sun finally starts to set later. (The longer days are an especially nice relief after the long, cold, and snowy winter that many of us experienced this year.) Even if you're thoroughly enjoying the moon appearing later in the evening, you'll be eager to watch for the only full moon of March, the Worm Moon.

To see the moon at its fullest, you'll want to look up on Sunday, March 28 at 2:50 p.m. EST. Of course, that's in the middle of the day, so to see the moon illuminated, wait until the sun sets and it's dark outside. You'll be able to see the Worm Moon with the naked eye, but for a better view, check it out through a powerful (but affordable) telescope ($80, Target).