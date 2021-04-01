Now that spring is finally here, most of us are thrilled to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather . (Especially after being cooped up inside due to the harsh winter and COVID-19 pandemic .) Along with the soon-to-be-blooming flowers , there will be another stunning sight to see this month: The Full Pink Moon. Not only will it be a full moon, but it will be one of two supermoons that we'll see this year.

It would be jaw-dropping to view a rose-colored celestial body in the sky, but this full moon won't actually be pink, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac ($7, Amazon). The supermoon's name is actually inspired by the springtime blooms, specifically the Phlox subulata, also known as creeping phlox (from $8, Etsy) or moss phlox. The wildflower's magenta hue is the reason many call the April full moon the Pink Moon, but it also has different titles from various Native American tribes. The Old Farmer's Almanac notes that the Algonquin call it the Breaking Ice Moon, the Dakota refer to it as Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable, the Tlingit call it the Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs, and the Oglala say it's the Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.