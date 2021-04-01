The Full Pink Moon Will Illuminate the Sky This Month
It's one of just two supermoons you'll be able to view in 2021.
Now that spring is finally here, most of us are thrilled to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather. (Especially after being cooped up inside due to the harsh winter and COVID-19 pandemic.) Along with the soon-to-be-blooming flowers, there will be another stunning sight to see this month: The Full Pink Moon. Not only will it be a full moon, but it will be one of two supermoons that we'll see this year.
It would be jaw-dropping to view a rose-colored celestial body in the sky, but this full moon won't actually be pink, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac ($7, Amazon). The supermoon's name is actually inspired by the springtime blooms, specifically the Phlox subulata, also known as creeping phlox (from $8, Etsy) or moss phlox. The wildflower's magenta hue is the reason many call the April full moon the Pink Moon, but it also has different titles from various Native American tribes. The Old Farmer's Almanac notes that the Algonquin call it the Breaking Ice Moon, the Dakota refer to it as Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable, the Tlingit call it the Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs, and the Oglala say it's the Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.
So, when are you going to be able to view this full moon? Make sure to peer out in the sky Monday, April 26. It will "reach peak illumination" at 11:33 p.m. EST, and make sure you have a good telescope ($70, Amazon) to view it.
You won't want to miss this event, so mark your calendar or set a reminder to remember to view the April supermoon (the next and final supermoon of 2021 will be May 26.) It will surely be an amazing sight to see.
