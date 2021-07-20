7 Kids Backpacks That'll Get Them Excited to Go Back to School
Now that summer is beginning to wind down (don't worry; you still have time for backyard barbecues and sunny days at the pool!), it's time to prepare your child to go back to school. Heading back to the classroom can invoke various emotions, from excited to scared, especially with navigating COVID-19 precautions. (And yes, it's completely normal for parents to feel emotional, too!) An easy way to get your little one ready to go back to school is to gift them a new backpack. Here you'll find a handful of great choices, for boys and girls, at a variety of prices.
- Green Alligator Kids Backpack: Original Book Pack ($37, L.L. Bean)
- Light Yellow Rainbow Kids Backpack: Kids Recycled Polyester Graphic Junior Backpack ($50, Gap)
- Blue Outerspace Kids Backpack: School Uniform Kids ClassMate Large Backpack ($35, Lands' End)
- Rainbow Tie-Dye Kids Backpack: Heritage Kids Backpack ($40, Herschel)
- Pink and Gold Polka Dot Kids Backpack: The Emily & Meritt Backpack ($55, Pottery Barn Kids)
- Pink Cactus Kids Backpack: Mygreen Kid Printed Backpack ($23, Amazon)
- Glow-in-the-Dark PAC-MAN Kids Backback: Gear-Up Recycled Backpack ($65, Pottery Barn Teen)
Here are seven options to shop for your child. Nearly every backpack comes in a variety of prints, colors, and sizes, so make sure you browse through each link to find the one that fits your little one's personality.
Related Items
Green Alligator Kids Backpack:
This backpack is durable enough for even the wildest kids. It's made of waterproof polyester and is machine-washable and dryable. It's 16 X 13 X 7 inches and is meant for children 6 years or older. The bag features one large compartment, several front pockets, and a water bottle pocket. It comes in 9 other bold and colorful prints.
Buy It: Original Book Pack ($37, L.L. Bean)
Light Yellow Rainbow Kids Backpack
This adorable bag is actually made of 18 recycled water bottles, which equals 70% recycled polyester, so it's an excellent eco-friendly option. It measures 15 X 10.5 inches with two compartments and a place to store a water bottle.
Buy It: Kids Recycled Polyester Graphic Junior Backpack ($50, Gap)
Blue Outerspace Kids Backpack
You can customize this choice with a monogram or logo to make it your child's own. It has two zippered compartments, an interior folder pocket, a zippered front pocket, and a water bottle compartment. The polyster backpack is made of 100% polyester and can be cleaned in your washer and dryer. It also comes in 14 other patterns.
Buy It: School Uniform Kids ClassMate Large Backpack ($35, Lands' End)
Rainbow Tie-Dye Kids Backpack
Tie-dye is always a fun option. The colorful choice has one main compartment, a smaller front zippered space, and a removable sternum strap for extra support. Depending on the size you want, this bag comes in 19 other colors. The three sizes avilable are: kids (13 X 9 X 9 inches), youth (15 X 10.5 X 16), and youth XL (17 X 12 X 22 inches). One buyer gives the bag a perfect 5-star writing and writes, "This backpack is the perfect size for my 3-year-old. He takes it everywhere, and there is enough room for his iPad mini, water bottle, snacks, and toy cars!"
Buy It: Heritage Kids Backpack ($40, Herschel)
Pink and Gold Polka Dot Kids Backpack
Any student will be excited to head to school wearing this sparkly number. The backpack is 12 X 6 X 18 inches and can hold a lunch bag, a large notebook, two small notebooks, several books, and two water bottles. For $12, you can add your little one's name in pink, gold, or white, and if you really want to spoil them, purchase the matching lunchbox for $27.
Buy It: The Emily & Meritt Backpack ($55, Pottery Barn Kids)
Pink Cactus Kids Backpack
If your child is a succulent lover, they'll be thrilled with this knapsack. The water-resistant polyester bag has a main compartment, a smaller zippered space, and two water bottle holders. It's 12 X 16 X 5.5 inches and is available in 14 other prints.
Buy It: Mygreen Kid Printed Backpack ($23, Amazon)
Glow-in-the-Dark PAC-MAN Kids Backback
This PAC-MAN-themed backpack is ideal for your young gamer. The best-selling bag has four exterior pockets, one interior pocket, two water bottle holders, and a place for a cell phone. It's water-resistant and can be personalized with a monogram. This option also has a matching lunchbox for $30.
Buy It: Gear-Up Recycled Backpack ($65, Pottery Barn Teen)