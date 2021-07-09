Your Little One Will Be the Coolest Kid on the Playground with this Metallic Backpack
Most of the country just finished celebrating the Fourth of July, but in about a month, it will be time for your children to head back to school. (Yes, really.) And if there's one thing that every child wants to show off to their friends at school (especially after a year of virtual learning), it's a new backpack. There are many different options available, but we have a great deal on a stylish bag that your little one will love. In fact, you might even borrow it for yourself.
Buy It: Kane Kids Backpack in Metallic Multi Sequins ($80.75 with code BHG15, State Bags)
The Kane Kids backpack will add shimmer and shine to any little one's look. Amy Brightfield, features director for Better Homes & Gardens, is a big fan of the bag and says, "This is absolutely the backpack I would've wanted as a kid. The sequins are so cute and cheerful." She loves the fact that "Gadgets fit in specially sized pockets, and the 15-inch-tall main compartment holds folders, a lunch box, and a 13-inch laptop. The padded straps mean, even full, the bag is comfy to carry."
Although the school bag usually retails for $95, when you use the code BHG15 at checkout, you'll snag the bag for 15% off, bringing the price down to $80.75. However, this deal is only available from July 10 to August 10, so you'll want to take advantage of the deal now.
Honestly, this bag is so cute; you don't even need a little one to need an excuse to buy it. The backpack could work well when you go back to the office or the next time you travel, thanks to the multiple compartments with plenty of storage space. Whether you purchase the bag for you or your child, make sure you add it to your cart before the promotion ends.