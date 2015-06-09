Ann Yin, mom of two boys in Austin, Texas, remembers clearly the day her oldest son entered middle school. "I was scared for him—those 8th graders were huge! But I did my best to play it cool, staying positive and calm for both his sake and mine. I helped him with his things, quietly asked him if a hug would be too much (he hugged me!), and made my way out without embarrassing him or myself. Then I pulled the car out of sight, had myself a good cry, and got on with my day."

And so it goes. Hitting those growing-up milestones presents a challenge for both child and parent, says Ann Tiemann, founder of Mojomom.com and editor of Courageous Parents, Confident Kids. "Often, our identity and self-worth comes from our role as mothers, which is wonderful—but it can be a problem if you're not ready for kids to go do what they need to do," she says. In fact, a recent study found that kids of parents who hover excessively may be more anxious, vulnerable, and closed-minded than kids who are given more freedom and responsibility.

Good reason to follow the advice of Dr. Jonas Salk, who famously said: "Good parents give their children roots and wings—roots to know where home is and wings to fly off and practice what has been taught them."