9 Incredible Destinations for a Family Reunion

1 Explore Yellowstone in Montana

While most of this iconic park is in Wyoming, it also covers parts of Montana and Idaho. What’s smart about selecting Pray, Montana, for your family get-together is access to plenty of nature sans crowds. One option is Sage Lodge, which sits on more than 1,200 acres along the Yellowstone River. From every angle, you see jaw-dropping views of the rugged Paradise Valley and Emigrant Peak. Large groups might consider the 2,700-square-foot Ranch House, which sleep 16.

A 30- to 40-minute drive puts your aunts, uncles, and cousins in Yellowstone. Back at the lodge, the adventure continues with activities like fly-fishing, horseback riding, rafting, and wildlife excursions. And the wonder of the outdoors enhances the full-service spa treatments.