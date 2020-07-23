8 Stress-Relieving Products to Help You Relax This Weekend
With these products, a weekend at home can be just as relaxing as a beach-side getaway.
With stress and anxiety levels rising due to the ongoing pandemic, there’s never been a better time to take a staycation. If you’ve never planned one before, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: A vacation, but instead of venturing out of town, you stay home. It’s the perfect way to unplug and fit some relaxation into your schedule while still practicing the necessary social distancing precautions.
While you certainly don’t need to spend a lot of money to have a restful weekend at home, there are a few products that can enhance your experience if you’re in a position to treat yourself. So, cancel your video calls and clear your calendar for the weekend, because you’ll want to spend every last second indulging in our favorite relaxation products.
Rather than packing fancy dinner outfits and walking shoes in a suitcase, prep for your staycation by dressing for the occasion—and this occasion calls for the comfiest sleepwear possible. This 300-thread count bamboo sleepwear is lightweight enough to keep you cool on even the hottest of summer nights, and the material is so soft, you’d think it was real silk. These are my favorite pajamas because the material is hypoallergenic, so it’s soothing against sensitive skin, and the classic stripe pattern is seriously cute. The top and bottom are sold separately, so you can pair this top with matching sleep shorts in the same print, or mix and match.
Buy It: Bamboo Lyocell Short Sleeve PJ, ($56, Ettitude)
While you may not be able to travel to a tropical island right now, you can light a scented candle that will instantly have you feeling like you’re on a beach-side vacation. This hand-poured sea salt and driftwood-candle perfectly captures the fresh smell of crisp ocean air, and has a burn time of 56 hours so you can enjoy it all weekend long.
Buy It: Sea Salt & Driftwood Candle, ($16, DW Home)
Tula’s rose glow stick is a totally worth-it splurge for a self care day. It’s made with probiotics, caffeine, aloe, and hyaluronic acid that work to cool, hydrate, and energize your skin. Easily combat dark circles while enjoying the cooling and tingling sensation. As one reviewer says, “I LOVE the way this feels on my skin!! Makes me feel refreshed and adds a little glow to my skin!”
Buy It: Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, ($30, Tula)
While we typically head to Bath & Body Works to stock up on holiday scents, they’ve also got a whole line of aromatherapy products specifically designed to provide stress relief. I swear by their Sleep collection that’s made with lavender oil and vanilla, which always puts me right to sleep. There’s a reason it’s one of our favorite sleep products! Use a stress-relieving body cream to unwind after the workweek, or use their energizing body wash to add a little pep to your step ahead of your weekend staycation.
Buy It: Aromatherapy Sleep Lotion, ($14, Bath & Body Works)
While candles, bubble baths, and stress-relieving activities can do wonders to help you relax, sometimes it takes a bit more to calm an anxious mind. The free app Headspace offers a free 10-day meditation course for beginners. Spend the weekend learning how meditation and mindfulness can continue to benefit you long after your staycation is over.
Whether you pick up a beach read with a guaranteed happy ending, or flip through a thriller to take your mind off the real world, these new summer releases will help you escape reality for a few hours. If you’re looking for a fun, quick read, I recommend Party of Two, the latest from Jasmine Guillory.
Buy It: Party of Two, ($14, Barnes & Noble)
Studies show that crafts you can do with your hands (think: knitting, crochet, and needlepoint) can significantly lower stress levels. Consider ordering a DIY craft kit or a petit point needlepoint kit to keep you occupied (and relaxed!) on your weekend staycation.
Buy It: Talavera Petit Point Kit, ($85, We Are Knitters)
There’s nothing I find more relaxing than curling up in bed with a good book (especially under a weighted blanket), but the sweltering summer heat can easily ruin the pastime. Luckily, cooling weighted blankets have recently hit online stores, meaning you can experience the anxiety-relieving benefits of a weighted blanket without constantly sweating or turning the A/C all the way up. BlanQuil's weighted blanket is a bit of a splurge at $169, but it’s an investment you’ll be able to curl up with all year long.
Buy It: BlanQuil Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket, ($169, Amazon)
