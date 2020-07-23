8 Stress-Relieving Products to Help You Relax This Weekend

Rather than packing fancy dinner outfits and walking shoes in a suitcase, prep for your staycation by dressing for the occasion—and this occasion calls for the comfiest sleepwear possible. This 300-thread count bamboo sleepwear is lightweight enough to keep you cool on even the hottest of summer nights, and the material is so soft, you’d think it was real silk. These are my favorite pajamas because the material is hypoallergenic, so it’s soothing against sensitive skin, and the classic stripe pattern is seriously cute. The top and bottom are sold separately, so you can pair this top with matching sleep shorts in the same print, or mix and match.

Buy It: Bamboo Lyocell Short Sleeve PJ, ($56, Ettitude)