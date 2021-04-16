After Battling a Chronic Disease Her Whole Life, Nitika Chopra Is Destigmatizing Long-Term Illnesses

At the age of 10, Nitika Chopra was diagnosed with psoriasis (an autoimmune condition causing patches of red, itchy, scaly skin); being bullied and depression filled her teen years. In college, psoriatic arthritis made every move hurt.

In her mid-20s, a combination of the right medications and self-compassion helped her get the condition under control. She found her groove on social media, where she posted photos and thoughts on beauty, relationships, and careers to help destigmatize living with a chronic condition. "I got feedback, especially from Brown women and girls who felt they'd never really had a person talk about dealing with a chronic illness in such an honest, encouraging way." So, she launched The Chronicon Community, an online platform to show people with chronic conditions that they're powerful, beautiful, and much more than any illness.

nitika chopra Credit: Courtesy of Nitika Chopra

"If I can love my body with all of its scars, soft parts, and scaly patches, I want you to know you can love your body as it is," she says. Chopra makes sure to do two important things each day to make others feel good that you can do, too.

Practice Mindfulness and Compassion

Try repeating a self-compassion mantra like "I'm so sorry you're hurting" or "I'm angry because I'm uncomfortable."

Do Something You're Good at Every Day