The Best Scented Candles to Burn for an At-Home Escape

Close your eyes and imagine you're at your favorite place in the entire world. Maybe it's on a beach, perhaps it's in your hometown, or it could just be at the coffee shop across the street. As you imagine this little slice of paradise, you probably remember the way it smells as scents often invoke memories. Although you won't be able to travel far beyond your house for the foreseeable future, you can create a special place at home with these favorite scented candles.

We rounded up a variety of delicious-smelling options to help you relax and unwind. Did you have to postpone your wedding or cancel graduation? Check out the crisp champagne candle to celebrate at home. Bummed about rescheduling your family vacation? Try an orchid candle that takes you to an exotic island. And if you wish you could head to happy hour with your friends, you'll want to light the rosé-scented candle as you enjoy a glass of wine.

Each candle comes in different sizes, scents, and prices to suit your preference. Plus, they all have pretty packaging, so they double as a decor piece. So until you can go outside, try one of these candles to transform your home into any place you want it to be.