The Best Scented Candles to Burn for an At-Home Escape
Choose your favorite scent to set a relaxing atmosphere in your space.
Close your eyes and imagine you're at your favorite place in the entire world. Maybe it's on a beach, perhaps it's in your hometown, or it could just be at the coffee shop across the street. As you imagine this little slice of paradise, you probably remember the way it smells as scents often invoke memories. Although you won't be able to travel far beyond your house for the foreseeable future, you can create a special place at home with these favorite scented candles.
We rounded up a variety of delicious-smelling options to help you relax and unwind. Did you have to postpone your wedding or cancel graduation? Check out the crisp champagne candle to celebrate at home. Bummed about rescheduling your family vacation? Try an orchid candle that takes you to an exotic island. And if you wish you could head to happy hour with your friends, you'll want to light the rosé-scented candle as you enjoy a glass of wine.
Each candle comes in different sizes, scents, and prices to suit your preference. Plus, they all have pretty packaging, so they double as a decor piece. So until you can go outside, try one of these candles to transform your home into any place you want it to be.
If You'd Rather Be on the Beach
There's nothing like lounging seaside, and this 8.1-ounce candle helps you imagine you're doing just that. It has notes of palm leaves, water lilies, jungle moss, and cedarwood, and the turquoise patterned container is just as lovely as its scent. Bask in the ocean fragrances without the worry of sand in your swimsuit or sunscreen in your eyes.
Buy It: Nest Fragrances Island Rain & Sea Glass Scented Candle, $46, Saks Fifth Avenue
If You Wish You Were with Your Family
Being separated from your loved ones is never easy. The company Homesick makes candles representing each of the 50 states, as well as some cities and a few countries. The 14.75-ounce candles are all hand-poured and have different scents depending on the location. For example, New York smells like apple peel, cinnamon, and musk, and Iowa smells like eucalyptus, curry, and maple.
If You Missed a Special Occassion
Even if you had to postpone a wedding, graduation, or another important event, you can still celebrate at home with this luxurious option. The 12-ounce candle smells like champagne with a hint of vanilla and barrel oak. It's best burned with a glass of bubbly, of course.
If You'd Rather Be in the Mountains
Maybe you're not ready to let go of the holiday season, or perhaps you enjoy an aprés ski. Either way, this choice will remind you of beautiful snow mountains and evergreen forests. The balsam and cedar-scented candle comes in three sizes: 4 ounces, 9 ounces, and 16 ounces.
If You Canceled a Vacation
While you're dreaming of all the future trips you're going to take, light the wick on this 19-ounce candle. The "Aloha Orchid" scent has notes of freshly picked orchids, jasmine, and white blossom, and will transport you to the islands. The Capri Blue candle is also available in the cult-favorite scent Volcano.
Buy It: Capri Blue Candle in Aloha Orchid, $30, Anthropologie
If You Can't Wait for Happy Hour
As you're indulging in virtual happy hour with your friends, make sure you have this 8-ounce candle burning. The aptly-named fragrance has notes of rosé wine, vanilla, amber, sandalwood, and rose petals. It also makes a fun gift for the vino lover in your life.
If You Long for Fresh-Cut Flowers
If you haven't had a bouquet of fresh flowers for a while, this option will fill your home with the aroma of your favorite florals. This dainty 4.9-ounce candle smells like wild bluebells, heather, and iris with a bit of neroli and oakmoss.
Buy It: The White Company Scented Candle in Wildflowers, $26, Nordstrom
If You Love Your Local Coffee Shop
Until you can order your custom cup of Joe, burn this 6-ounce candle with your morning brew. It smells like almond milk, dark cacao, and patchouli. There's also an option that smells like chai latte if tea is more your thing.
Comments