Project Joy

If you've ever wanted a look behind the scenes at what the editors of Better Homes & Gardens actually do at home, here's your chance! We're sharing our experiences trying new trends as well as sharing our tried-and-true methods that bring us joy in our everyday lives. Check back weekly for new Project Joy projects we’re doing at home that bring us a little piece of happiness.

PROJECTS WE'VE TACKLED

The Best Ways to Remove Any Type of Nail Polish at Home

No trip to the salon necessary.
It's Super Easy to Grow Spider Plant Babies Into Even More Houseplants—Here's How

Bulk up your collection for free with these simple steps!
Expert Painting Tips for Novices

Are you breaking these all-important painting rules? Before you start your room makeover, read our must-know tips for first-time painters.
How to Care for Ornamental Grasses Through the Seasons

Here's what you need to know to keep them looking their best.
How to Organize Your Dresser Like a Pro

Bye-bye, overflowing dresser drawers! Clutter doesn't stand a chance when you follow our no-fail plan for clearing the chaos in this messy personal spot.
How to Repair Those Bare, Patchy Spots in Your Lawn

With a little grass seed, you'll soon have a lush green carpet again.
RECIPES WE'VE MADE

Whipped Coffee Is Taking Over the Internet: Here's How to Make It

You need just three ingredients to whip up this gorgeous (and tasty!) treat.
Skillet Lasagna

Make this easy, indulgent-tasting skillet lasagna with extra-lean ground beef, ground turkey breast, or ground turkey breast.
Easy Breakfast Sandwich

Pork Carnitas

Overnight Waffles

Curried Chicken

Pozole with Pinto Beans and Queso Fresco

CRAFTS WE'VE TRIED

How to Sew a Non-Medical Cloth Face Mask at Home

The CDC now recommends wearing a fabric mask when you leave the home.

