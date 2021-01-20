Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Essential oil diffusers are a simple way to fill a room with refreshing, natural scents, but the benefits go beyond mere fragrance. These devices can also help you experience the benefits of aromatherapy at home with just the push of a button.

Research shows that certain essential oils can have a significant impact on your mood and brain function, helping you feel calm and relaxed or alert and energized, depending on the blend you choose. Diffusers turn essential oils, such as lavender, eucalyptus, or peppermint, into a fragrant mist that spreads throughout a room, allowing you to reap the benefits of aromatherapy while working during the day or winding down before bed.

These compact devices are perfect for a desk, countertop, or bedside table, and there are even car essential oil diffusers you can use on the go. Read on to learn about the different types of essential oil diffusers and what to look for when buying your own.

Types of Essential Oil Diffusers

Diffusers can disperse essential oils into the air in a variety of ways. The two most popular types of diffusers are ultrasonic and nebulizing. Ultrasonic essential oil diffusers create small vibrations that turn a mixture of water and oils into a fine mist. This model can also help humidify dry air. Emitting little to no noise, ultrasonic diffusers are great for nighttime use or at times when you need to focus.

Typically more expensive, nebulizing essential oil diffusers use pressurized air to break oils down into particles without the need for water or heat. Because the oil is undiluted, these diffusers require more oil but offer a more concentrated scent. They also tend to be noisier than other models.

While many of the most affordable essential oil diffusers are made of plastic, you can also find versions made of wood, ceramic, and glass. The capacity and running time are also important factors to consider, especially if you're using the diffuser at night or in a large space. Here are some of our top picks for the best essential oil diffusers you can buy on Amazon, based on thousands of glowing reviews.