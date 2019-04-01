Most of the strategies we have for feeling better are external. A nice bath, some exercise, a nap, indulging in delivery Buffalo chicken pizza—that last one can’t just be me, right? But there are also more internal ways to improve your mood, and they change the way you see the world and other people in it.

A new study from Douglas Gentile, a psychologist at Iowa State University best known for his work on video games in society, takes a look at three of those internal strategies and measured how effective they are at actually changing your outlook. These are essentially ways to examine the world around you; different viewpoints and lenses to use. Let’s go through them, shall we?

Interconnectedness contemplation encourages you to think about your connection, the things you have in common, with other people. When you see a stranger, think about what dreams, hopes, and feelings you share.

Loving-kindness is a simple sort of well-wishing. When you see a stranger, wish them well, genuinely and earnestly. Wish the best for them. Hope that they achieve their goals.

Downward social comparison is a little bit different; when you see a stranger, you think about how you’re better off than that person, how your life is superior to theirs and, theoretically, how you’re doing well.

The study had young adults try each of these techniques and then complete a survey to figure out their mood, including their anxiety, general happiness, optimism, and empathy.

The interconnectedness method increased feelings of connectivity. The downward social comparison didn't show significant mood benefits. But the loving-kindness lens, that showed significant upgrades in happiness, decreased anxiety, and increased empathy.

So if you want to feel better? Wish it for other people.