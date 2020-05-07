Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Buzz About Bakuchiol: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Retinol Alternative

Meet the year's most promising skincare star: bakuchiol (buhkoo-chee-awl). The hard-to-pronounce but easy-to-love ingredient comes from babchi plant seeds and has long been a staple in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. Hailed as a botanical alternative to retinol, this skincare ingredient offers similar results to the anti-aging staple without irritation. Here's what you need to know about bakuchiol.

What is Bakuchiol?

Lately, bakuchiol is showing up in anti-aging products like serums and creams because it shares similar properties as the popular vitamin A derivative retinol. That's high praise considering retinol's clinically proven track record. "Retinol is the gold standard for boosting cell turnover and collagen production and fading discoloration," says New York City-based dermatologist Melissa K. Levin, M.D.

What Does Bakuchiol Do?

Like retinol, bakuchiol targets the genes and proteins that spur collagen production and enhance cell turnover deep within the skin. The results: softened wrinkles, improved texture, and more even skin tone.

Bakuchiol vs. Retinol

So why consider one over the other? Bakuchiol has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in reparative antioxidants, so it's very gentle, Levin says. If your skin is too sensitive for retinol (dryness, redness, flaking, and sun sensitivity are common side effects) or you follow a green beauty routine, treatment with bakuchiol might be a better fit.

How to Use It

Apply bakuchiol as a serum, in a cream, or with a single-use wipe, morning and night. Here are four editor-approved bakuchiol products to add to your skincare routine.