These 6 Products Are My Secret to Next-Level Lashes

Most false lashes are not one-size-fits-all, says celebrity makeup artist Angela Calisti, who recommends trimming the strip before applying. "Match the strip up to your lashes and trim the strip where the bulkiest part of your lashes are—that's where the strip should start. It should finish about a few lashes in from your outer corner and not over-extend," she says.

I prefer natural-looking strips like these. The reusable lashes have a flexible band and don't need trimming. I find them much more comfortable to wear than other false lashes.

Buy It: Velour Lashes Effortless Collection, ($26, Sephora)