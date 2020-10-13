7 Of the Best Natural Beauty Products You Can Get At A Drugstore

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

There was once a time when I didn’t care too much about what ingredients went into my beauty products. Fast forward to my twenties and that’s all I hear people talk about. The truth is, clean, organic, natural or vegan beauty all seemed like a good idea, but putting it into practice and swapping out all of my beloved beauty products sounded daunting…and expensive!

I’m a budget-lover and I wasn’t ready to commit a large chunk of money to everyday beauty items. Thankfully, these days, drugstore beauty is booming with natural and organic products, so I knew it was possible for me to make this change.

I decided to start small. And that’s exactly what Dr. Keira Barr, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Resilient Health Institute, says: “Start slow and do what feels comfortable." (Sources like EWG’s Skin Deep and Think Dirty can help users navigate ingredient lists, Barr says.) Deodorant was one of those products I’ve wanted to change. After trying a dozen formulas, I landed on one that worked for me and didn’t cause me to glue my arms to my sides when I was in public (more on that later).

Next up, I took another product that I use day-in and day-out: lip balm. I never leave my house without lip balm. After trying two or three formulas, I found one that was a keeper. (Don’t worry, you’ll find out about my favorite products down below.)

Fast forward a year later and I’ve switched out more than 10 of my favorite products for cleaner, more natural formulas. Though I must admit, I have a long way to go before my beauty routine is 100% natural (that’s a lot of products), I am proud of the small but significant changes I’ve made. “Remember, if you can’t replace a product right away, make a note to find a cleaner option next time you replace it,” Barr says. “The more you know, the more you can do.” And it’s no rush or race.