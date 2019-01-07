Beauty

Look your best with our beauty solutions and expert tips.

Most Recent

You Have to See Lush’s Adorably Spooky Halloween Collection

You Have to See Lush’s Adorably Spooky Halloween Collection

Each year the company launches a limited-edition Halloween collection, and the 2019 lineup is terrifyingly good.
Read More
Target Is Selling a $2 Unscented Lotion That Shoppers Are Swearing By

Target Is Selling a $2 Unscented Lotion That Shoppers Are Swearing By

Buyers say it "moisturizes well without being greasy."
Read More
Amazon's #1 Best-Selling Mascara Is Under $5

Amazon's #1 Best-Selling Mascara Is Under $5

The best mascara on Amazon has been racking up glowing reviews. It’s time you took notice.
Read More
Everything in This New Luxurious Skincare Line at Target Is Under $20

Everything in This New Luxurious Skincare Line at Target Is Under $20

It may look high-end, but it's actually all less than $20! See which of these luxurious clean beauty essentials we're most excited to stock up on.
Read More
5 SPF Products to Keep Your Hair and Scalp Safe in the Sun

5 SPF Products to Keep Your Hair and Scalp Safe in the Sun

Your skin isn't the only thing that needs to be protected from UV rays. These styling products act like sunscreen for your strands and scalp (without weighing hair down or making it greasy).
Read More
The 5 Hottest Hairstyle Trends for This Summer

The 5 Hottest Hairstyle Trends for This Summer

Bangs, blunt bobs and beach waves. We're ready to transition our looks for summer now!
Read More

More Beauty

7 Nail Polish Colors to Give You the Perfect Summer Manicure

7 Nail Polish Colors to Give You the Perfect Summer Manicure

Move over, pastels. These beachy, bright, and bold nail colors are here to help you transition into summer—and if you're more into neutrals, we have options for you, too.
Read More
4 Hassle-Free Ways to Protect Yourself from the Sun All Day Long

4 Hassle-Free Ways to Protect Yourself from the Sun All Day Long

There are many small steps you can take to keep your skin safe from the sun on a daily basis.
Read More
Akira Beauty Is a New Site That Always Sells Luxury Beauty at 10% to 40% Off

Akira Beauty Is a New Site That Always Sells Luxury Beauty at 10% to 40% Off

Read More
4 Drugstore Beauty Products That Keep Oil and Shine in Check

4 Drugstore Beauty Products That Keep Oil and Shine in Check

Read More
Makeup Tools Tips

Makeup Tools Tips

Read More
How to Do Your Own Manicure and Pedicure at Home

How to Do Your Own Manicure and Pedicure at Home

Read More

Warm Weather Hair Care

Help nurse your hair back to optimum health with this simple treatment plan.

All Beauty

6 Simple Tips for a Perfect Pedicure

6 Simple Tips for a Perfect Pedicure

Read More
Look Younger: Minimize Your Pores

Look Younger: Minimize Your Pores

Read More
Top Picks for Self-Tanning Lotions

Top Picks for Self-Tanning Lotions

Read More
Hydrotherapy: Baths that Heal

Hydrotherapy: Baths that Heal

Read More
Latest and Greatest Beauty Buys

Latest and Greatest Beauty Buys

Read More
Get the Facts About Sun Protection

Get the Facts About Sun Protection

Read More
What's New in Soaps

What's New in Soaps

Read More
Best New Product Awards: Food

Best New Product Awards: Food

Read More
Cold Weather Solutions

Cold Weather Solutions

Read More
Botox & Facial Fillers: What to Know

Botox & Facial Fillers: What to Know

Read More
Top Dandruff Shampoos

Top Dandruff Shampoos

Read More
Top Lotions for Dry Skin

Top Lotions for Dry Skin

Read More
Quick Tips for Preventing Breakouts

Quick Tips for Preventing Breakouts

Read More
Conceal Dark Circles

Conceal Dark Circles

Read More
3 Nighttime Beauty Products

3 Nighttime Beauty Products

Read More
Combat Dry Hair

Combat Dry Hair

Read More
Add Drama to Eyes with a New Eyeliner

Add Drama to Eyes with a New Eyeliner

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com