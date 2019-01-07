You Have to See Lush’s Adorably Spooky Halloween Collection
Each year the company launches a limited-edition Halloween collection, and the 2019 lineup is terrifyingly good.Read More
Target Is Selling a $2 Unscented Lotion That Shoppers Are Swearing By
Buyers say it "moisturizes well without being greasy."Read More
Amazon's #1 Best-Selling Mascara Is Under $5
The best mascara on Amazon has been racking up glowing reviews. It’s time you took notice.Read More
Everything in This New Luxurious Skincare Line at Target Is Under $20
It may look high-end, but it's actually all less than $20! See which of these luxurious clean beauty essentials we're most excited to stock up on.Read More
5 SPF Products to Keep Your Hair and Scalp Safe in the Sun
Your skin isn't the only thing that needs to be protected from UV rays. These styling products act like sunscreen for your strands and scalp (without weighing hair down or making it greasy).Read More
The 5 Hottest Hairstyle Trends for This Summer
Bangs, blunt bobs and beach waves. We're ready to transition our looks for summer now!Read More