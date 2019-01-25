Mind, Body, & Spirit

Natural healing for you mind, body, and spirit.

Most Recent

I Tried Out Acupuncture for Myself—Here's What It's Really Like

After just one session, I slept soundly and woke up feeling refreshed.
These 7 Tips Will Help You Have a Super-Productive Day

Follow these ideas to spark productivity in your daily routine.
These Deep-Breathing Exercises Will Help You Melt Away Stress

Deep breathing is one of the healthiest things you can do during your day. Start a regular practice to decrease stress immediately.
5 Expert Tips to Become a Mentally Stronger Person

Developing a thick skin takes practice, but doing so keeps us prepared for whatever challenges life throws us. Here’s how to be mentally strong, according to science.
7 Easy Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day

Yes, staying atop of your wellbeing is a must. But, then, why is it hard to make time for? These tips will help you shoehorn self-care into your day, starting today.
10 Quick Ways to Boost Your Self Confidence

Spending time on social media, surrounding ourselves with overachieving friends and colleagues—sometimes these comparisons cause our self-confidence to waver. Use these tricks to build self-confidence, fast.
More Mind, Body, & Spirit

How to Find an Amazing Therapist You'll Actually Click With

Therapy can help you through life’s tough spots, but it can also help you calm constant worry, communicate more constructively with your partner, or simply feel and function better. Here's how to zero in on a therapist who can give you the tools.
7 Expert Tips to Detox and Declutter Your Smartphone

It's time for a digital reset. Here's how to streamline your phone and your connection to it so you can spend more time in the present.
8 Effective Ways to Support a Grieving Friend During a Difficult Time

9 Simple Ways to Be a More Positive Person

5 Simple Things You Should Do Every Morning for a Better Day

10 Self-Care Gifts Under $20 That Will Put You at Ease

9 Podcasts Hosted by Women That Will Totally Inspire You

Inspiring, lady-led audio shows abound, whether you’re in need of a career spark, family care pointers, kitchen inspiration, or just some serious belly laughs.

All Mind, Body, & Spirit

10 Little Ways to Practice Mindfulness Every Day

5 Things Someone with Depression Wants You to Know

8 Ways to Make Happier Decisions

New Research Says Smiling Can Actually Make You Happier

Spending Just 20 Minutes Outside Is Proven to Significantly Lower Stress

Living Near a Green Space Can Improve Your Health and Wealth

Being Kind to Strangers Will Actually Make You Happier, Psychologist Says

New Study Says Gratitude in the Workplace Can Do Amazing Things for Your Health

4 Hassle-Free Ways to Protect Yourself from the Sun All Day Long

7 Easy Stress Relief Activities Anyone Can Do

Hot Sleepers Will Love These Cooling Weighted Blankets

Kids Raised Going to Church May Be Happier Adults, Study Finds

4 Simple Ways to Combat the Sunday Scaries

Natural Cold Remedies That Actually Work

Why Everyone You Know is Buying a Weighted Blanket

6 Affordable Weighted Blankets You Can Buy Online

WATCH: Being Stubborn Could Be the Key to a Longer Life

A New Study Says Taking a Hot Bath Burns As Many Calories As a 30-Minute Walk

Is It Better to Shower at Night or in the Morning? We Asked Experts

Science Says People Who Are Always Late Are More Successful and Live Longer

Our Health Nut Visits an Aromatherapist

Make Gardening a Healthy Habit with These Tips

4 Easy Things You Need to Do for a Healthy Mind and Body

How to Make a DIY Cold Remedy That Will Clear Your Sinuses

Our Health Nut Attends a Silent Retreat

