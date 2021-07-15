Neutrogena, Aveeno Sunscreens Recalled After Testing Positive for Benzene

If you have any of these SPF products at home, make sure to throw them out immediately.

Wearing sunscreen is one of the best steps you can take to prevent skin cancer and early aging, but there are now a few SPF products that you won't want to use. Johnson & Johnson just issued a voluntary recall yesterday of five sunscreens after samples tested positive for low levels of benzene, according to a news release posted to the Federal Drug Administration website.

johnson and johnson sunscreen aerosol products on blue background Credit: Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson

Benzene is a human carcinogen, the release notes, "that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure." It can be absorbed through inhalation, the skin, and orally. The products recalled are either by Neutrogena or Aveeno, and all happen to be aerosols. Here's the complete list.

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aersol sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aersol sunscreen

Although it sounds scary to have a cancer-causing substance in sunscreen, there's no need to panic if you find one of the recalled SPFs in your cabinet or beach bag. The levels of benzene detected in the products, which isn't an ingredient in any of the sunscreens, by the way, "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the release explains. Johnson & Johnson adds that it is investigating the problem further.

If you do happen to have one of these aerosols, you should throw them away now. For those who have questions or would like to request a refund, contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center at any time by calling 1-800-458-1673. If you're having any health issues, make sure you get in touch with your healthcare provider.