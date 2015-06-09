A 10-Minute Total Body Workout You Can Do at Home (No Equipment Required)

"Anything lower body will raise your heart rate and burn fat," Crumb says. Plus, you don't have to do any jumping. Squats are a great way to target several major muscle groups, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteus maximus, and calves. You can add weights if you'd like, but body weight is just fine, Crumb says. "A body-weight workout is just as great as anything with equipment," she explains. If you need some support, you can sit down on the couch or a chair. Another great lower body workout is a reverse lunge. "Stand and take one foot back," Crumb says. "Then, tap your knee on the ground and find a 90-degree angle with both legs," she adds. Lunges also work on your balance and core strength.