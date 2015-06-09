A 10-Minute Total Body Workout You Can Do at Home (No Equipment Required)
Elevate Your Heart Rate
Macie Crumb, an instructor with Studio Three in Chicago, recommends getting your workout started by elevating your heart rate. A great way to do that is to walk (as quickly as you can while being safe) up and down your stairs. "You could also walk around the house or talk a walk outside," Crumb says.
Lower Body
"Anything lower body will raise your heart rate and burn fat," Crumb says. Plus, you don't have to do any jumping. Squats are a great way to target several major muscle groups, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteus maximus, and calves. You can add weights if you'd like, but body weight is just fine, Crumb says. "A body-weight workout is just as great as anything with equipment," she explains. If you need some support, you can sit down on the couch or a chair. Another great lower body workout is a reverse lunge. "Stand and take one foot back," Crumb says. "Then, tap your knee on the ground and find a 90-degree angle with both legs," she adds. Lunges also work on your balance and core strength.
Upper Body
Push-ups can be a tough exercise, but they're a great move. They can get your heart rate up and work your chest, shoulders, and triceps. To get ready, place your hands wider than your shoulder, slowly lower yourself down, and press up. "You can modify by starting on your knees," Crumb says.
Core
"A plank is great for balance and core strength," Crumb says. You can either do the move on your hands or your elbows, whichever is more comfortable. When you have a regular plank down, try it on your side to work the internal and external obliques, Crumb says. Rotate to one side and put your elbow or hand on the ground. "You can put one knee or both knees on the floor to modify," Crumb says. You can also choose to stack or stagger your feet, just make sure you keep your hips up.
Cool Down with Yoga
To lower your heart rate and stretch, finish your workout with some yoga poses. Start with a cat-cow pose that works well for finding spinal mobility, Crumb says. Start in a tabletop position with your knees and hands on the ground shoulder-width apart. (That is the cow position and should be done on the inhale.) For the cat part, exhale, round your spine, and tuck in your tailbone. Repeat as many times as you'd like. Another way to stretch your body and work on flexibility is to cross your legs and stretch your arms out in front of you.