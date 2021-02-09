These Target Dumbbells Are So Cute; I Look Forward to My At-Home Workouts

The stylish and comfy workout equipment motivates me to get sweaty.

By Jennifer Aldrich
February 09, 2021
Exercise has always been an important part of my life. Growing up, I was a competitive tennis player (thanks to my mom, who put a racket in my hand at age 3), and eventually, I took my love of athletics and turned it into a passion for fitness. I've done all types of workouts: weight lifting, yoga, cycling (my favorite), and just about every group class you can imagine. Of course, I love how working out helps me look, but I'm more into how good it makes me feel. But there are days, especially during the pandemic, when I struggle to find motivation. The tried and true way to get me sweating is cute workout clothes and equipment. (Seriously, it works every time.) A few weeks ago, I bought these Blogilates Dumbbells ($20, Target), and they have been an excellent, affordable boost to my workout.

My boyfriend's mom first told me about these dumbbells. She raved about how comfortable they are, and I was interested because I don't care for the calluses that come with typical dumbbells. The Blogilates Dumbells from Target features a soft foam grip that's plush and doesn't slough off my skin like the traditional metal version. It comes in three weights: 3 lbs. for $15, 5 lbs. for $20, and 8 lbs. for $30. (Note that each dumbbell is sold separately, so if you want a pair, you'll need to purchase two.) The grips come in different colors depending on the weight, and they all feature gold-toned metal on the ends. They're great for virtual workout classes with lower weights and higher reps. I use them for the arms section on my SoulCycle bike.

Fitness guru Cassey Ho designed the stylish and comfy equipment. The pilates instructor, who's known for promoting a healthy lifestyle, sells more of her products on Target, including grip socks ($10, Target) and yoga mats ($35, Target). If you need the inspiration to start working out, these cute dumbbells are an excellent way to find it. Plus, it's always a great idea to do something that benefits your health.

