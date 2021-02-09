These Target Dumbbells Are So Cute; I Look Forward to My At-Home Workouts

Exercise has always been an important part of my life. Growing up, I was a competitive tennis player (thanks to my mom, who put a racket in my hand at age 3), and eventually, I took my love of athletics and turned it into a passion for fitness. I've done all types of workouts: weight lifting, yoga, cycling (my favorite), and just about every group class you can imagine. Of course, I love how working out helps me look, but I'm more into how good it makes me feel. But there are days, especially during the pandemic, when I struggle to find motivation. The tried and true way to get me sweating is cute workout clothes and equipment. (Seriously, it works every time.) A few weeks ago, I bought these Blogilates Dumbbells ($20, Target), and they have been an excellent, affordable boost to my workout.