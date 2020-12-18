The 8 Best Fitness Apps to Kick-Start Your Goals in 2021

When you need mental and physical stimulation, Samantha Jade is your go-to. Before the pandemic, I'd take Samantha's Soul Cycle classes in New York City, and I was hooked on her chill yet encouraging vibe. Now, she has her own website and app, where she teaches one-hour full-body workouts, meditation, and stretching classes. You don't need any equipment, and you can take either live-stream classes or browse through a library of recorded ones. Before, during and after workouts, she gives pep talks that leave me feeling inspired and looking forward to her next class.

Cost: After 7-day free trial, $30 monthly or $300 annually

Download It: BY SJ (free, App Store)