Money Almost Grows on Trees—When You Plant Them in Your Yard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Planting trees can have big financial payoff. But before you dig yourself too deep, consider these tips.

Money may not actually grow on trees. But every leaf on every branch not only boosts curb appeal; it increases the value of your home in plenty of ways, including those you might not expect. Healthy, mature trees add an average of 10 percent to a property's value, according to the USDA Forest Service. They reduce heating and cooling costs, increase privacy, soften noise, attract birds and pollinators, and create priceless memories. Like money, though, trees perform best when viewed as a long-term investment. To ensure your tree thrives, consider these tips based on a tried-and-true arborist rule: Plant the right tree in the right place at the right time.

Image zoom

What Do You Want to Accomplish?

One tree can serve a variety of purposes. It can screen out a neighbor's yard, add spring or fall color, create wildlife habitat, cut strong winds, and even cool a house with its shade. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the net cooling effect of a young, healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.

Related: 10 of the Best Shade Trees to Plant in Your Yard

Aside from aesthetics and practicality, consider the easy outdoor recreation possibilities, from bird-watching to picnicking beneath the boughs. Fifteen years ago, I planted two river birches. In addition to shading the sunny front lawn in summer, softening the wind that whips down the street from the north, and hosting a variety of birds, they sport a much-used hammock tied between them.

The net cooling effect of a young, healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.

Think Small

Young trees two to four feet high, either bare-root or in containers, are less expensive and healthier over time than larger trees. That's because their root systems are intact, versus larger trees that are often dug out of the ground and then wrapped for sale.

"A larger tree most likely doesn't have its full roots," says Peter Fixler, chief arborist at the 92-acre Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. "A lot of its roots have been cut off in the transplanting and planting of it." He explains that this process is "very stressful" on the tree, and the tree will now require more water to re-establish its roots.

Go Native

Most native tree species are well adapted to the local climate and soil, and support insects that birds need to survive. A cost-free way to learn about native trees? Visit a local native nursery or arboretum, recommends Jean Epiphan, a restoration ecologist and certified arborist who volunteers at the 11-acre Thielke Arboretum in Glen Rock, New Jersey. "It serves as a source of inspiration where visitors see examples of what they can plant in their yards," she says.

Better yet, find a native tree grown from local seed or cuttings, a concept known as local progeny. "Local progeny trees are stronger, healthier choices because they're adapted to local conditions, which allows them to be more successful long-term compared to trees that aren't locally grown or acclimated to your specific environment," says Epiphan. "Trees that aren't local progeny can be subject to health issues, disease, or insect attack as they are more likely to be stressed by their new or foreign site conditions."

Protect Your Investment

For just a few dollars, you can protect your tree with a couple inches of mulch around its trunk. This prevents foot traffic and mowers from compacting the soil and stressing the roots. But keep the mulch away from the trunk (to avoid attracting insects to the tree).

If you plant in fall, consider wrapping an inexpensive tree protector ($4, The Home Depot) around the trunk to deter deer rubbing as well as rodents from chewing on the tender bark. But keep a close eye on it; insects and mice may try to nest in the space between the guard and the tree. Remove the guard in spring.

Choose the Right Spot

Who hasn't seen the top of a tree pruned in half to accommodate power lines? If you decide to locate your tree beneath power lines, choose a small species, such as a dogwood or dwarf magnolia. Other common mistakes include planting a large species too close to the house, or a water-loving species, such as a river birch or willow, close to pavement. "The heat gained during the day is stored in the cement and slowly released at night, and causes extra water stress to the tree," says Fixler. "Once a tree is stressed, it creates a downward spiral of problems."

Give It Room to Grow

Once you've put the time into caring for your tree, you don't want to have to cut it down if it gets too big for its surroundings. The blue atlas cedar I planted next to my house looked great its first couple years; today, it's an annual expense to hire an arborist to prune it.

Before you plant, stand back and picture the tree full-grown: You want the tree's canopy to reach its full potential. Then, consider its root system: A six-inch diameter tree can have a root system that extends nearly 20 feet from the trunk. Are there underground pipes? A patio? A sidewalk that might buckle from spreading roots? Consider all the possibilities.

Plant During Rainy Seasons

Plant your tree in spring or fall, when conditions are moist and temperatures are on the cool side. It'll save you the time and expense of having to water it often. "You could certainly plant a tree in the middle of summer," says Fixler. "But if it's not watered regularly, it could be a very short-lived tree."

Dig Wide and Shallow

When it comes to digging a hole for the tree, emphasis is often focused on digging it two to three times as wide as the root ball. That's good advice, but don't neglect the depth of the hole: it should be just deep enough that the top root is left exposed. "The most common mistake is planting it too deep," says Fixler. "It's always safer to plant a little higher than grade."

Another common tree-planting mistake? Failing to remove the burlap from the root ball. "Everyone thinks it'll just disintegrate once it's in the ground," he says. "Maybe it will over a decade. But in that time, it's blocking roots from growing out into the soil."

Prune Early On

Even a young, healthy tree can have structural problems such as dead, broken, or crossing branches. Lightly pruning out these problems during its first year is easier and cheaper than dealing with those issues later in its life. "Pruning those structural deficiencies out early is a huge value given to your tree down the road," says Fixler. "More studies are coming out saying the sooner the better."

Living where 30 percent or more of the outdoor space is dominated by tree canopy is associated with 31 percent lower odds of psychological distress.

See the Bigger Picture

Even if you plant just one tree, think of it as an investment in the entire neighborhood. The more healthy trees in your community, the better the air and water quality, the less stormwater runoff, the more carbon storage, and the higher overall property values. But beyond environmental and monetary improvements, trees contribute to our mental health. One study found that living where 30 percent or more of the outdoor space is dominated by tree canopy is associated with 31 percent lower odds of psychological distress.

Steward Your Tree