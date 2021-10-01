3 Secrets to Successfully Completing a No-Spend Month

A no-spend month is exactly what it sounds like: 30 days without spending any money. That month can look very different depending on your family size, living arrangement, and personal motivations. Often, a no-spend month is a frugality measure used by extreme savers to recalibrate an overspent annual budget or even to declutter a home. You can focus on cooking and eating what's already in the cupboards, since food tends to be an unavoidable household expense. And there are plenty of other tips and tricks that can make a no-spend sprint less of a burden and more of a feasible challenge.

Below, finance and frugality experts give their best advice to anyone attempting a no-spend month for the first time. First tip? Ditch the complicated math and draw on three simple basics: planning, humility, and accountability.

Plan for a Marathon

A no-spend month might seem impossible, but many people have successfully done it. One key difference between those who try and fail and those who succeed is that the successful ones take this month as seriously as a marathon. They started in advance with basic training—and so can you.

First, establish a household budget and set a specific financial goal to achieve, such as paying off a mortgage, becoming student loan debt-free, or saving to start a new business. Set routines that discourage excess spending, and take shorter no-spend sprints leading up to the big month. You can even try a zero-spending allocation for just one thing, such as no transportation costs or restaurant spending for a day or week. And, even when you think you're ready for an entire month of saving, plan and practice some more. Reassess the ground rules: Are you planning not to spend at all or only to allow paying for essentials?

Hillary Swetz, who runs the frugal living site Homegrown Hillary, says planning was key to completing her own 40-day no-spend challenge. "Look at the calendar before your challenge starts, and note any birthdays or other gift-giving holidays that might approach, and decide if you'll buy those gifts in advance or do something homemade instead," she advises. "It's also helpful to know if a school or work fundraiser is coming up, or if your favorite end-of-year sale will happen, or how low your shampoo is running. Being prepared for temptations can help you say 'no,' since you knew they would happen."

Swetz warns against the impulse to splurge on bulk items in advance, but she does suggest preparing for required necessities. Set rent and mortgage payments on auto-pay, and pre-order any school and cleaning supplies to be delivered during the month. For families, she suggests researching free activities, such as libraries, public parks, and outdoor concerts. Having ideas already mapped out can ease the burden of entertaining kids who may not really understand why parents have changed their normal routine.

Put Aside Your Pride

Scott Nelson, CEO of MoneyNerd Limited, says that "taking on a 30-day financial fast will hugely impact your relationship with money and spending, as you will start to identify how little you actually need to spend per month. It will also inspire your creativity to do alternative things that don't cost money."

One common tool that successful no-spenders tout is bartering. This can literally be an exchange of goods or a swap of services for something you truly need. Of course, this may not come naturally to folks used to paying for things. And for those living in towns away from friends and family, it can be even harder to find someone with whom to barter without embarrassment. Sure, volunteering to do administrative or cleaning tasks at your neighborhood coffee shop might earn you a few odd looks, but it's a small price to pay for free daily coffee. Successful no-spenders say that your goal has to be bigger than your pride. Join your local "buy-nothing group" and disclose to friends and family that requests might come up this month.

Seek External Accountability

There's no way you can complete this long frugal sprint without others helping along the way. Friends and co-workers can help remove temptation by avoiding invitations to meals or celebrations in paid venues. Andrea Woroch, a nationally-recognized money-saving expert, says that even if you don't live close to your loved ones, sharing your goal on social media will help create accountability.

"It is easier to stick to your goal because now, people are aware of what you're doing," Woroch explains. "You can even turn to apps like Stickk, where you can create groups to keep each other on track and even put money on the line to hold you accountable." Podcast communities such as Frugal Friends are also great places to absorb ideas and meet like-minded people.