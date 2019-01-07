Paying For College

Whether your child is 8 or 18, the cost of a college education can seem daunting. Learn how to start budgeting for college, navigate the financial aid process, and make the most of your savings.

Most Recent

Understanding the Financial Aid Process

Understanding the Financial Aid Process

Knowing how colleges calculate your expected contribution is the key to maximizing your aid.
Read More
Defusing Tuition Trauma

Defusing Tuition Trauma

Explore financing and scholarships for college expenses.
Read More
A Road Map for Financing Your Child's College Education

A Road Map for Financing Your Child's College Education

A guide to steps you should take from your child's birth to her first day at college.
Read More
The ABCs of College Savings Plans

The ABCs of College Savings Plans

State-run 529 plans are a great way to save for college.
Read More
How I'm Saving for College

How I'm Saving for College

One writer shares her strategies -- which may work for you, too.
Read More
8 Ways to Pay for College

8 Ways to Pay for College

Tax credits, tax breaks, and more -- here's how they work.
Read More

More Paying For College

Seven Myths About College Scholarships

Seven Myths About College Scholarships

Thousands of dollars in merit-based scholarships are given away each year -- here's how to get your share.
Read More
Money Matters: New Ways to Cut College Costs

Money Matters: New Ways to Cut College Costs

Parents of the college-bound have lower interest rates and new grant and loan programs to help smooth the way.
Read More

All Paying For College

When Your Teen Wants a Job

When Your Teen Wants a Job

Read More
Credit and Your College Student

Credit and Your College Student

Read More
How to Choose a Financial Pro

How to Choose a Financial Pro

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com