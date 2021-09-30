Shopping and budget lifestyle experts sort through this all-important question by discussing the pros and cons of joining the wholesale club.

Deciding whether an annual membership fee is worth the price can be a very personal decision—one you should base on the unique needs and circumstances of your lifestyle and budget. But it can also be helpful to hear from budget and lifestyle experts about whether they think something is indeed a good value for the price.

In this case, the membership in question is Sam's Club, which at the moment stands at $45 for basic membership and $100 for a Plus membership. And depending on which membership option you choose, the benefits vary.

shoppers outside of Sam's Club store exterior Credit: Beth Hall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For instance, basic membership includes such perks as: same-day delivery, instant savings when shopping (on top of already discounted membership pricing), a Sam's Club Mastercard that offers 5% back on gas, 3% on dining and travel, and 1% on other purchases; member-exclusive prices on fuel; and free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation. The Plus membership includes all of what basic offers and adds on a long list of extras such as cash rewards (2% back on qualifying purchases up to $500 per year); free shipping, free curbside pickup, free select prescriptions, early shopping before the crowds, and more.

So, are these benefits worth the annual price tag? To help you (read: all of us) sort through that debate, we asked budget lifestyle expert Andrea Woroch and smart shopping aficionado Trae Bodge of TrueTrae to share their thoughts on the pros and cons of a Sam's Club membership.

The pros of a Sam's Club membership

Bodge, whose passion is helping people save money and get the best value from their purchases, says there's a variety of benefits to a Sam's Club membership, beginning with the exclusive pricing on everyday products offered by the wholesale club.

"Buying wholesale can save you between 20% to 40% off retail pricing, which is nothing to sneeze at," Bodge explains. "Plus, Sam's Club has so many necessities under one roof, frequent sales, and online shopping as well."

The discounted gas available through Sam's is also no small issue amid the current economic climate, continues Bodge. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average retail price of gasoline was $3.255 per gallon in August 2021, up from $2.272 per gallon one year prior.

"Gas prices have been high for several months now, so any savings on gas is a win in my book," says Bodge. "If you take advantage of the discounted gas at Sam's Club, and use a credit card that offers points on gas purchases—that's really smart shopping."

And then there's the under-the-radar benefit of free flat tire repair and battery testing—a perk that Bodge is even more effusive about.

"This is possibly my favorite perk, simply because it's lesser-known," says Bodge. "Plus, where else can you get your tires repaired and your battery tested for free?"

There are still other ways to save money via your Sam's Club membership which are not part of the widely advertised perks of joining. For instance, if dining out is something you do regularly, Sam's Club can make that cheaper too.

"Sam's Club sells restaurant gift cards at a discount, so you can buy the gift cards in bulk and then use those for yourself to cut the cost of going out to eat," says Woroch. "For example, you can get $100 worth of gift cards (four at $25 each) to Logan's Steakhouse for just $75. If this is a restaurant you enjoy eating out at, then buying in bulk can stretch your dining-out budget quickly."

For travel junkies, there are also car rental perks worth noting, continues Woroch.

"You get exclusive savings on rental cars through Sam's Club's travel portal. If you travel a lot and need rental cars, the savings you get on just one car rental can pay for the annual membership," says Woroch.

Finally, for those on a tight budget, it's worth pointing out that Sam's Club membership is also cheaper than its competitor Costco's membership, which starts at $60 and goes up to $120 depending on the membership level you choose, says Woroch.

Why you might want to skip the membership

For many people, especially those with smaller families or households, wholesale clubs simply don't make sense, no matter which way you slice it. This certainly holds true with Sam's Club.

"If you buy too many large packages of perishable food such as fruit, it may be more than your family can consume before it goes bad, resulting in food waste. And that can eat away at any of the savings you score by purchasing it in bulk in the first place," says Woroch. In other words, you should really consider whether buying groceries in bulk is right for your family.

"For instance, a family with one child may not eat as much as a family with four teens, and a membership may not be worth it," says Woroch.

Wholesale clubs like Sam's may also tempt you to spend more than you intended on routine household shopping. And going over budget on a regular basis will eventually eat away at any value the membership has for you.

"You can end up spending more per shopping trip because you're buying more thanks to the large and oversized packages," continues Woroch. "For this reason, someone who's on a fixed budget or using the envelope budgeting system may throw their budgeting out of whack when they do a Sam's Club run."

Location and access are other factors to consider when debating whether to join Sam's Club. If you don't live relatively close to a Sam's Club location, you may find it challenging to make the trek to a far-flung, inconvenient location on those occasions when you want to simply do a quick shopping trip. And keep in mind there are several states where Sam's Club does not have any stores at all: Alaska, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, says Woroch.

"If you live in one of these states, you have to ask yourself whether you're willing to do all your shopping online," says Woroch.

When contemplating this question, keep in mind that big-box stores like Walmart don't charge a membership fee and still offer very favorable prices, especially when you buy certain goods in bulk. Meanwhile, according to the SimpleDollar.com, some products sold at Walmart are actually cheaper than at Sam's Club with a membership (although the savings difference is minimal). And stores like Walmart have multiple locations within many cities, meaning access is often far easier.

As a side note, you can shop at Sam's Club without a membership. But you can only shop online, via a guest membership, which is only valid for 24 hours. You cannot shop in-store without a membership.

Bottom line

If, after reviewing all of the pros and cons provided by Bodge and Woroch, you're still undecided about the value of membership for you and your needs, you'll probably need to be honest with yourself, and take a good long look at your shopping habits.

"A membership to Sam's Club is only worth it if you take advantage of the deals they offer on a regular basis," says Woroch. "Carefully consider how often you would actually shop there or use their services to determine if the fee is worthwhile."

You'll also want to consider the size of your family, adds Bodge.