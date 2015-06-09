How to Get Rid of Almost Anything

The key to clearing-out happiness is answering this question: Once you decide to ditch those shoes that always pinch, the dishes that never get used, or the blanket sleepers your first-grader once wore, what do you do with the stuff?

Unless your soon-to-be-former possessions truly qualify as trash, you won't want to set them out at the curb on pickup day to clog up your local landfill. Instead, give your stuff away, sell it, swap it, or recycle it. Which method's the smartest? It all depends, says Marilyn Bohn, author of Go Organize! "Do you want to get rid of stuff or do you want to make money?" How you choose to dispose of your stuff is contingent upon what the item is and its condition, how much profit you want, and how much work you're willing to do.

Robin Austin, for example, went the yard sale route when she was getting ready to move from Kansas to Georgia. "What a wonderful feeling to have less clutter and a little money in your pocket," she says. "Someone in Kansas City has my snow shovel—and he can keep it."

Certified professional organizer Mary Pankiewicz, owner of Clutter-Free and Organized, says her clients enjoy donating things to local charity thrift stores. They get satisfaction, she says, from imagining someone standing in a thrift store and saying, "Wow, I can afford this and I need it."

To aid in your getting-rid-of-things process, we've collected some of the best options for particular items. Donating, recycling, reusing (and maybe even making a little extra cash) never felt so good!