The Dirty Truth About Feminine Cleansing Products

If you stop by any supermarket, grocery store, or bodega, there is an entire aisle dedicated to feminine cleansing products. And whenever you're lounging on the couch watching TV, you will probably see an advertisement for a feminine wash that's specially formulated to thoroughly cleanse your body and balance your pH levels. Interestingly, there isn't a masculine version of these cleansers, and as someone who's gone my entire life without using one, I wondered if you should even be using a feminine wash at all.

Should You Be Using a Feminine Wash?

"The vagina is a self-cleaning organ," explains Kecia Gaither, M.D., a physician who's double board-certified in OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine and the director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln. "Often, feminine products used to 'clean' or 'perfume' the vagina can alter the microbiome, or the natural bacterial milieu, specifically the Lactobacillus species. This natural microbiome serves to keep pathogens away," she adds. Basically, the vagina doesn't want to be messed with because it can clean itself.

You might think that using a feminine wash can prevent you from contracting an infection, like a yeast infection, but it actually does the exact opposite. "[Using these products] can alter this microbiome, decreasing the amount of "good bacteria" and altering the pH of the vagina," Gaither says. "This allowing of the 'not good' bacteria to flourish can lead to an increased risk of vaginal infections."