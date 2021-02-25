6 Pillow Sprays to Encourage Your Best Night's Rest
Unwind with one of these aromatic products that will make your space feel like a spa.
For nearly a year now, I've been spending most of my time at home, which means I work, eat, relax, and workout in the same space. I've tried to do as many things as possible (without blowing my bank account) to elevate my place. My new, super simple (and affordable) routine involves spritzing a pillow or linen spray on my bed in the morning and night. It's a small gesture, but it's a nice last step to making my bed. Plus, a freshly made bed that smells divine reminds me of being on vacation and staying at a nice hotel. (And I can't wait to venture out again once the pandemic is over.) To give your sleeping space a refresh, here are six options of pillow sprays to buy.
Spritz this affordable spray on your sheets and your body. The vegan formula is a mix of lavender, rose, and vanilla. One five-star buyer notes that they "slept like a baby" after using the product and would buy the bottle "again and again."
Buy It: Pacifica Lavender Moon Body & Pillow Mist ($10, Ulta)
Nearly 500 five-star reviews can't be wrong. According to the product description, this light mist features lavender, vetiver, and chamomile to help you sleep well and wake rejuvenated. The spray has sold out before, so make sure you snag it before it's gone.
Buy It: This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray ($29, Nordstrom)
I've been using the Rose version of this spray for a few months. I love it because it smells amazing and I can spritz some on my bed, body, and face. The formula features essential oils and is organic and gluten-free. Along with the rose scent, it's available in neroli forever, lavender by the sea, Egyptian chamomile, jasmin de nuit, and garden of earthly delights.
Buy It: Sangre De Fruta Botanical Tonic ($51, Sangre De Fruta)
This pillow spray is made with essential oils and smells like a mix of frankincense, hops, and lavender to promote a "natural sleep balance." The directions note that for best results, you should spray at least three pumps on your pillow right before going to bed. One five-star buyer writes that they're "highly impressed" with the product and adds, "I will not go to sleep without it."
Buy It: REN Clean Skincare And Now to Sleep Pillow Spray ($25, Sephora)
You'll feel like you're on a European getaway with this spray that smells like French lavender fields, English roses, and chamomile tea. The description notes that the product is formulated to fight stress and relax the mind and body. One five-star buyer writes that it's the "best pillow spray ever." "I love this pillow spray so much," they note. "I use it every night, and really helps me get to sleep."
Buy It: Votary Pillow Spray Lavender and Chamomile ($52, Space NK)
If you only want a hint of fragrance, try this affordable option. The floral scent features French lavender, and as several reviewers note, is very light and not overpowering. Plus, the formula is 100% all-natural.
Buy It: Spa of the World French Lavender Pillow Mist ($15, The Body Shop)
