6 Pillow Sprays to Encourage Your Best Night's Rest

For nearly a year now, I've been spending most of my time at home, which means I work, eat, relax, and workout in the same space. I've tried to do as many things as possible (without blowing my bank account) to elevate my place. My new, super simple (and affordable) routine involves spritzing a pillow or linen spray on my bed in the morning and night. It's a small gesture, but it's a nice last step to making my bed. Plus, a freshly made bed that smells divine reminds me of being on vacation and staying at a nice hotel. (And I can't wait to venture out again once the pandemic is over.) To give your sleeping space a refresh, here are six options of pillow sprays to buy.