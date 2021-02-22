This Weighted Blanket Is the Key to Better Sleep, According to Nearly 12,000 Shoppers

Weighted blankets have become a bedroom staple for those who struggle to fall or stay asleep. According to a recent study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, 42% of people with sleep issues can benefit from a weighted blanket. A natural alternative to over-the-counter sleep aids, weighted blankets help ease anxiety by applying deep pressure touch (DPT), which effectively mimics the feeling of a gentle hug. Although many of these coverings can cost upwards of $100 or more, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the Luna Weighted Blanket as an affordable and highly effective option. Starting at $45, the blanket boasts page after page of positive reviews that tout its ability to ease sleeping troubles, including one that calls it "the best investment you'll make."
Buy It: Luna Weighted Blanket ($45-$170, Amazon)
Made of super-soft cotton, the Luna Weighted Blanket provides gentle, even pressure that can help alleviate anxiety and soothe you to sleep. It's filled with medical-grade glass beads, as opposed to the plastic pellets often found in other blankets, that allow for an even distribution of weight with less shifting. "I debated on getting a weighted blanket for years because I always worried that it would be too restrictive, but now I wish I wouldn't have waited so long," one reviewer writes. "I love how nice and cool it is on me at night and yet at the same time how it feels like I am being wrapped up in a warm hug. No matter if I am going to bed at night or simply taking a small nap during the day, I always have this blanket with me."
Weighted blankets can help those who struggle with insomnia, anxiety, restless leg syndrome, and other issues that interfere with sleep. "Before I had this blanket, there were many nights I was awake until 3 a.m. due to insomnia and pain," another shopper says. "Now, usually within a half-hour of winding down, I am asleep! It calms my restless legs, and really lessens muscle and joint pain!"
Some hot sleepers are wary of weighted blankets because they can trap in heat, but the Luna blanket's lightweight cotton fabric and breathable layers help regulate your body's temperature throughout the night. Any covering will capture some warmth, but one reviewer notes, "I am a very hot sleeper, and this blanket does a decent job at preventing too much heat buildup."
The blanket is designed to sit on top of your mattress, not hang over the sides, so it stays in place throughout the night. Great for both kids and adults, it's available in five sizes that correspond with children's, twin, full, queen, and king beds. Weights range from 5 to 30 pounds; it's recommended to choose a size that equals 8-10% of your body weight.
Plus, it comes in 24 different designs, including solid colors and eye-catching patterns, so you can choose the one that best matches your bedroom decor. For extra customization, one reviewer suggests purchasing a duvet cover for it, which can also make it easier to keep clean. The blanket itself can be washed in cold water by hand or in the washing machine on a gentle cycle.
Whether you struggle with a sleep-related disorder or just want to add some extra comfort to your bed, the Luna Weighted Blanket is the solution you've been dreaming about.