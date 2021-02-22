This Weighted Blanket Is the Key to Better Sleep, According to Nearly 12,000 Shoppers

Made of super-soft cotton, the Luna Weighted Blanket provides gentle, even pressure that can help alleviate anxiety and soothe you to sleep. It's filled with medical-grade glass beads, as opposed to the plastic pellets often found in other blankets, that allow for an even distribution of weight with less shifting. "I debated on getting a weighted blanket for years because I always worried that it would be too restrictive, but now I wish I wouldn't have waited so long," one reviewer writes. "I love how nice and cool it is on me at night and yet at the same time how it feels like I am being wrapped up in a warm hug. No matter if I am going to bed at night or simply taking a small nap during the day, I always have this blanket with me."