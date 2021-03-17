How To Fall Asleep Fast (and What To Do When You Can't)
Proper sleep is imperative to your overall health. We spend 1/3 of our lives snoozing, so it makes sense that it's so important. Unfortunately, many people suffer from sleep issues, whether it's a diagnosed disorder or just some tossing and turning every once in a while. But there are a few steps you can take to fall asleep quickly. (As well as what you can do when you just can't get some shuteye.) Here's what the experts say.
What Are Common Reasons You Can't Fall Asleep?
"Aside from pre-existing illnesses, a poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, and bad sleep habits," are just a few reasons for poor sleep, says Nicole Avena, Ph.D., assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and visiting professor of health psychology at Princeton University. Another common issue is "poor sleep hygiene," says Alex Dimitriu, M.D., who's double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine. "This often results from going to bed at irregular times, or sleeping too much on some days, and then having insomnia on the next," Dimitriu explains. "I call this the 'oscillating insomnia pattern,' because truly there are people who can flip flop between oversleeping and undersleeping."
What Happens When You Don't Get Enough Sleep??
"Sleep will impact every aspect of our physical and mental health," Dimitriu says. In the short term, some restless nights can cause mood changes, low energy, and lack of concentration, Avena explains. But there are more problems you could face in the longterm. "Lack of sleep can cause weight gain, immune suppression, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, accelerated aging, and worsening physical appearance or skin quality," Dimitriu says. "Mentally, lack of sleep can cause memory and attention problems, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, irritability, and diminished mental performance." What's worse, numerous individuals have severe sleep loss, but are unable to recognize it. "So many people walk about chronically sleep deprived, and not know it; they assume this is their 'normal,'" he adds.
Tip 1: Start in the Morning
For your best night's rest, you need to start preparing right when you wake up. Dimitriu recommends waking up at the same time every day to get into a routine. Getting a good workout in, either in the morning or when it's still light outside, is also a good idea, he adds. It's fine to have a cup of coffee or some tea in the morning, but don't go overboard, and "No caffeine past noon," Dimitriu says.
Tip 2: Watch What and When You Eat
Yes, you probably already know that a healthy, balanced diet has many benefits, but noshing inconsistently each day is also something to pay attention to. "If you have a habit of eating right before you go to sleep, try to wean yourself off of this," Avena explains. "Eat dinner at least a few hours before you go to sleep and avoid foods that are spicy, fatty, or may upset your stomach."
Step 3: Don't Be Tempted by Tech
With so much of our daily lives revolving around some sort of screen, it's understandable to want to get on your phone or turn on the TV. "This is a horrible habit since the bright light and sounds they emit can actually block important hormones that help you fall asleep," Avena warns. If you're not able to sleep within 20 minutes, "I advise getting out of bed, reading a book under dim light, and returning to bed when sleepy," Dimitriu says.
Tip 4: Take a Deep Breath
Meditation is an excellent tool for falling asleep, and you don't have to be a pro to do it. (But you will have to keep meditating to get better.) "Many people have monkey mind, and it gets worse at night," Dimitriu explains. "Meditation, as I advise it, is the process of acknowledging thoughts, releasing them, and returning focus to the silence and the breath. Like driving, everyone is terrible when they start, and it takes practice. Learning to clear one's thoughts is essential to being able to fall asleep." Even if you don't start snoozing right away, "it's a win-win scenario," Dimitriu says. "You either have a peaceful meditation or fall asleep."
Tip 5: Talk to Your Doctor
Don't be afraid to ask for help; there are times when not being able to sleep signifies a serious issue, Avena says. "If you have tried everything and nothing is helping you get to sleep, you should speak to your doctor about possible underlying issues," she explains. "They may even send you to a sleep study where sensors are used to determine irregularities in your body and brain while you sleep."